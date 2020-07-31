Days gone By: Are you in our gallery from Framlingham Gala in 1986?
PUBLISHED: 18:00 01 August 2020
IVAN SMITH
Do you remember all the fun of Framlingham Gala in years gone by?
Today we are looking back to the 1986 event - with photos showing floats, a marching band and the Gala Queen with her princesses.
There were some great costumes on show, with a pirate theme proving popular. Majorettes also took part, and our photos show some of their entertaining displays.
As well as the colourful procession, as usual there was plenty of entertainment on the Castle Meadow.
MORE: Rolling back the years to Framlingham Gala in the 1960s and 70s
Framlingham Gala has been one of East Suffolk’s most popular events for more than 100 years, though sadly this May’s event had to be cancelled because of coronavirus.
However, organisers are looking forward to the three-day spectacular returning bigger and better than ever next year.
What are your memories of Framlingham Gala? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.