Days gone By: Are you in our gallery from Framlingham Gala in 1986?

Yo ho ho! A pirate-themed float at Framlingham Gala in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH IVAN SMITH

Do you remember all the fun of Framlingham Gala in years gone by?

Some great costumes on show at Framlingham Gala in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH Some great costumes on show at Framlingham Gala in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH

Today we are looking back to the 1986 event - with photos showing floats, a marching band and the Gala Queen with her princesses.

Floating through the town to join in the fun of Framlingham Gala in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH Floating through the town to join in the fun of Framlingham Gala in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH

There were some great costumes on show, with a pirate theme proving popular. Majorettes also took part, and our photos show some of their entertaining displays.

Majorettes putting on a great show at Framlingham Gala Picture: IVAN SMITH Majorettes putting on a great show at Framlingham Gala Picture: IVAN SMITH

As well as the colourful procession, as usual there was plenty of entertainment on the Castle Meadow.

A marching band leading the procession Picture: IVAN SMITH A marching band leading the procession Picture: IVAN SMITH

Framlingham Gala has been one of East Suffolk’s most popular events for more than 100 years, though sadly this May’s event had to be cancelled because of coronavirus.

The Gala Queen and her attendants in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH The Gala Queen and her attendants in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH

However, organisers are looking forward to the three-day spectacular returning bigger and better than ever next year.

Were you one of the majorettes pictured here? Picture: IVAN SMITH Were you one of the majorettes pictured here? Picture: IVAN SMITH

Fun and fancy dress as residents of Framlingham enjoyed their annual gala in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH Fun and fancy dress as residents of Framlingham enjoyed their annual gala in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH