E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nostalgia

Days gone By: Are you in our gallery from Framlingham Gala in 1986?

PUBLISHED: 18:00 01 August 2020

Yo ho ho! A pirate-themed float at Framlingham Gala in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH

Yo ho ho! A pirate-themed float at Framlingham Gala in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH

IVAN SMITH

Do you remember all the fun of Framlingham Gala in years gone by?

Some great costumes on show at Framlingham Gala in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITHSome great costumes on show at Framlingham Gala in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH

Today we are looking back to the 1986 event - with photos showing floats, a marching band and the Gala Queen with her princesses.

Floating through the town to join in the fun of Framlingham Gala in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITHFloating through the town to join in the fun of Framlingham Gala in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH

There were some great costumes on show, with a pirate theme proving popular. Majorettes also took part, and our photos show some of their entertaining displays.

Majorettes putting on a great show at Framlingham Gala Picture: IVAN SMITHMajorettes putting on a great show at Framlingham Gala Picture: IVAN SMITH

As well as the colourful procession, as usual there was plenty of entertainment on the Castle Meadow.

A marching band leading the procession Picture: IVAN SMITHA marching band leading the procession Picture: IVAN SMITH

MORE: Rolling back the years to Framlingham Gala in the 1960s and 70s

Framlingham Gala has been one of East Suffolk’s most popular events for more than 100 years, though sadly this May’s event had to be cancelled because of coronavirus.

The Gala Queen and her attendants in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITHThe Gala Queen and her attendants in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH

However, organisers are looking forward to the three-day spectacular returning bigger and better than ever next year.

Were you one of the majorettes pictured here? Picture: IVAN SMITHWere you one of the majorettes pictured here? Picture: IVAN SMITH

What are your memories of Framlingham Gala? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Fun and fancy dress as residents of Framlingham enjoyed their annual gala in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITHFun and fancy dress as residents of Framlingham enjoyed their annual gala in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

Kieron Dyer ‘deeply upset’ over alleged racist abuse at Suffolk golf club

Kieron Dyer says the incident happened at Hintlesham Golf Club. Picture: GREGG BROWN (library picture)

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

Kieron Dyer ‘deeply upset’ over alleged racist abuse at Suffolk golf club

Kieron Dyer says the incident happened at Hintlesham Golf Club. Picture: GREGG BROWN (library picture)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tourists create parking chaos in Dedham, with locals saying it’s now ‘like Butlins’

Parking chaos in Dedham, near the River Stour, is causing uproar with residents. Picture: ARCHANT

A120 remains closed after serious accident

The A120 has been closed by Essex Police following a serious collision at Coggeshall Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens after serious motorcycle accident

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A14 at Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk golf club says it will ban anyone who racially abused Kieron Dyer

Kieron Dyer resigned from Hintlesham Golf Club last week after he was allegedly subjected to racist comments from another member. Picture: Steve Waller/www.stephenwaller.com

Days gone By: Are you in our gallery from Framlingham Gala in 1986?

Yo ho ho! A pirate-themed float at Framlingham Gala in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH