Spectacular Mildenhall Air Fete photos and memories feature in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 08 August 2020
What are your memories of Mildenhall Air Fete over the years?
As hopes rise for the future of RAF Mildenhall, today we look back at the hugely popular air shows at the Suffolk base, with photos from the 1960s to 1990s.
The annual air show was the biggest event of its kind in Europe, but sadly increased security concerns following the 9/11 terrorist attacks meant it never returned after 2001.
Our photo gallery shows some spectacular displays over the decades, and the crowds flocking to see them, whatever the weather.
In 1988, photographer Andy Abbott had a bird’s eye view from the back of a Hercules, as the RAF Falcons freefall parachute display team made their dramatic exit over the airfield.
This week it was announced that US air force personnel due to be transferred from RAF Mildenhall to Germany will not be moving after all.
The base had been earmarked for closure from 2027 but the latest news has led to hopes it will now have a long-term future.
