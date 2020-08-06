Gallery

Spectacular Mildenhall Air Fete photos and memories feature in Days Gone By

A bird's eye view from the back of a Hercules as the RAF Falcons freefall parachute display team made their dramatic exit at Mildenhall Air Show in 1988 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

What are your memories of Mildenhall Air Fete over the years?

A spectacular display at Mildenhall in 1988 Picture: BARRY PULLEN/IWITNESS A spectacular display at Mildenhall in 1988 Picture: BARRY PULLEN/IWITNESS

As hopes rise for the future of RAF Mildenhall, today we look back at the hugely popular air shows at the Suffolk base, with photos from the 1960s to 1990s.

Mildenhall Air Show in 1991 Picture: KEITH MINDHAM/ARCHANT Mildenhall Air Show in 1991 Picture: KEITH MINDHAM/ARCHANT

The annual air show was the biggest event of its kind in Europe, but sadly increased security concerns following the 9/11 terrorist attacks meant it never returned after 2001.

Youngsters at Mildenhall Air Show in May 1983 Picture: ARCHANT Youngsters at Mildenhall Air Show in May 1983 Picture: ARCHANT

Our photo gallery shows some spectacular displays over the decades, and the crowds flocking to see them, whatever the weather.

Mildenhall Air Show in May 1983 Picture: ARCHANT Mildenhall Air Show in May 1983 Picture: ARCHANT

In 1988, photographer Andy Abbott had a bird’s eye view from the back of a Hercules, as the RAF Falcons freefall parachute display team made their dramatic exit over the airfield.

Rain couldn't put off the crowds at Mildenhall Air Show in 1969 Picture: ARCHANT Rain couldn't put off the crowds at Mildenhall Air Show in 1969 Picture: ARCHANT

This week it was announced that US air force personnel due to be transferred from RAF Mildenhall to Germany will not be moving after all.

Mildenhall Air Show in 1979 Picture: ARCHANT Mildenhall Air Show in 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

The base had been earmarked for closure from 2027 but the latest news has led to hopes it will now have a long-term future.

Crowds at Mildenhall Air Show in 1966 Picture: ARCHANT Crowds at Mildenhall Air Show in 1966 Picture: ARCHANT

Some of the spectators at Mildenhall Air Show in 1966 Picture: ARCHANT Some of the spectators at Mildenhall Air Show in 1966 Picture: ARCHANT

