PUBLISHED: 13:11 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 15 September 2019

Thetford Ladies Park Runners taking part in St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

Thousands of women in pink lined the darkened streets of Bury St Edmunds for the annual Girls Night Out charity walk.

Ixworth Primary School ladies taking part in Girls Night Out in Bury St Edmunds PICTURE: Andy AbbottIxworth Primary School ladies taking part in Girls Night Out in Bury St Edmunds PICTURE: Andy Abbott

More than 2,000 women - some armed with flashing bunny ears - took part in the walk, organised by St Nicholas Hospice Care.

By taking part in the event's 11.2 or six-mile routes, it is hoped the walkers will have raised more than £200,000 for the charity which provides care for people in palliative care and their families.

Organisers for the event said the evening was "filled with laughter and camaraderie", while others paid their respects on one of the memory walls on Angel Hill or at the hospice.

Jenny Smith, the hospice's events manager, said: "Thank you to everyone who has taken part in Girls Night Out and made it such a huge success. It is always emotional to see the walkers set off from Angel Hill together and to see such wonderful community spirit across the town.

Pretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out PICTURE: Andy AbbottPretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out PICTURE: Andy Abbott

"Every step that the women take and every pound they raise makes a difference. The money raised at this year's event is incredibly important because it helps us to continue caring for people and families living with dying, death and grief across West Suffolk and Thetford."

The party atmosphere paused for a poignant note as walkers took part in a "memory minute", where the walkers stood in their tracks to remember loved lost ones.

Georgie Danks, from Bury, who walked the 11.2-mile route, said: "Everyone has their own reasons for doing this event, but we are all doing it together to raise as much as we can for an incredible cause. Crossing that finishing line and getting that medal around my neck was the best feeling."

Mandy Amps, who was completing the route for the second time said: " We did the six mile route last year and really enjoyed it so we wanted to do it again.

Lucy Johnston from Elmswell and Elaine Cooke from Stowmarket ready to take on Girls Night Out last night PICTURE: Andy AbbottLucy Johnston from Elmswell and Elaine Cooke from Stowmarket ready to take on Girls Night Out last night PICTURE: Andy Abbott

"The hospice is such a great charity and one which helps so many people. We are doing it in memory of a friend this year."

More than 350 volunteers and marshals supported the walk, while emergency services and personnel from RAF Honington were also on hand to make sure everyone got safely over the finish line.

Pretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Tina Jaggard and Teresa Caruth PICTURE: Andy AbbottPretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Tina Jaggard and Teresa Caruth PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Pretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Family and friends from Newmarket PICTURE: Andy AbbottPretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Family and friends from Newmarket PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Pretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Andrea Hayes and Linda Murrell PICTURE: Andy AbbottPretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Andrea Hayes and Linda Murrell PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Pretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Charlotte Spillett, Kirsty Dodds and Kelsey Cox from Bury ASDA PICTURE: Andy AbbottPretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Charlotte Spillett, Kirsty Dodds and Kelsey Cox from Bury ASDA PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Pretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Karen Everett, Vanessa Cartwright and Steph Asquith-Turner and baby Nevaeh, 16 weeks PICTURE: Andy AbbottPretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Karen Everett, Vanessa Cartwright and Steph Asquith-Turner and baby Nevaeh, 16 weeks PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Pretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Lisa Blake, Joanne Allen, Sharron Pledger and Sally Blake PICTURE: Andy AbbottPretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Lisa Blake, Joanne Allen, Sharron Pledger and Sally Blake PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Pretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Belinda Boggis and daughter Lucy Plumb, 14, taking part in her first walk from Long Melford PICTURE: Andy AbbottPretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Belinda Boggis and daughter Lucy Plumb, 14, taking part in her first walk from Long Melford PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Pretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Girl Fridays Nell Frary, Helen Houghton, Karen Wilcox and front Wendy Hooton PICTURE: Andy AbbottPretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Girl Fridays Nell Frary, Helen Houghton, Karen Wilcox and front Wendy Hooton PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Pretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Marley's Angels from Brandon PICTURE: Andy AbbottPretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Marley's Angels from Brandon PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Pretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Mel Henry, Jane Sharland, Angela Vollenhoven, and Mel Higgins from Newmarket Community Health Care Team PICTURE: Andy AbbottPretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Mel Henry, Jane Sharland, Angela Vollenhoven, and Mel Higgins from Newmarket Community Health Care Team PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Pretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Sassy Striders from Bury PICTURE: Andy AbbottPretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Sassy Striders from Bury PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Pretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Bardwell Ladies Cricket Team PICTURE: Andy AbbottPretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Bardwell Ladies Cricket Team PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Pretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Cousins Edie Huckle, Zoe Ryder and Lola Huckle PICTURE: Andy AbbottPretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Cousins Edie Huckle, Zoe Ryder and Lola Huckle PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Pretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Mildenhall and Red Lodge Slimming World PICTURE: Andy AbbottPretty in pink: A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night for the start of the St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out. Mildenhall and Red Lodge Slimming World PICTURE: Andy Abbott

