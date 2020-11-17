Are you in our Suffolk carnival and gala photos in Days Gone By?
PUBLISHED: 18:58 17 November 2020
Carnivals and galas have brought endless fun to Suffolk’s towns and villages over the years.
Today we are looking back at some of these colourful events, including some which are still running and others which have are now just memories.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in any of the floats or processions featured in our gallery, or among the children watching the entertainment?
One of the longest-running events is Framlingham Gala, or Gala Fest as it is now known, which dates right back to the 1880s. As well as the parade through the town, it features a wide range of other events and entertainment each summer.
Trimley Carnival is another long-running summer celebration. In 2019 it marked its 50th anniversary, with the twin villages coming together for a golden event.
Sadly, all the events which were due to be held this summer had to be cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions, but organisers are looking forward to when they can return.
