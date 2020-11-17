E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Are you in our Suffolk carnival and gala photos in Days Gone By?

PUBLISHED: 18:58 17 November 2020

Youngsters with ice creams await the Trimley carnival procession in 2002 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

Youngsters with ice creams await the Trimley carnival procession in 2002 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

Carnivals and galas have brought endless fun to Suffolk’s towns and villages over the years.

The best entry in the decorated vehicles at Framlingham Gala in 1967 went to the town's keep-fit class, who dressed in Western outfits. Picture: ARCHANTThe best entry in the decorated vehicles at Framlingham Gala in 1967 went to the town's keep-fit class, who dressed in Western outfits. Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back at some of these colourful events, including some which are still running and others which have are now just memories.

A winning float at Sudbury Carnival in June 1988 Picture: ARCHANTA winning float at Sudbury Carnival in June 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in any of the floats or processions featured in our gallery, or among the children watching the entertainment?

One of the floats at Sudbury Carnival in 1974 Picture: ARCHANTOne of the floats at Sudbury Carnival in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Memories of fun at Suffolk carnivals from 1970s-90s

One of the longest-running events is Framlingham Gala, or Gala Fest as it is now known, which dates right back to the 1880s. As well as the parade through the town, it features a wide range of other events and entertainment each summer.

Freeman Community Primary School's float in the Stowmarket carnival procession in 2002 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANTFreeman Community Primary School's float in the Stowmarket carnival procession in 2002 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

Trimley Carnival is another long-running summer celebration. In 2019 it marked its 50th anniversary, with the twin villages coming together for a golden event.

Stage Door Company's float at Trimley Carnival in 2005 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTStage Door Company's float at Trimley Carnival in 2005 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Sadly, all the events which were due to be held this summer had to be cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions, but organisers are looking forward to when they can return.

South Seas smiles from these children taking part in Leiston Gala in 1982 Picture: ARCHANTSouth Seas smiles from these children taking part in Leiston Gala in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Memories of Ipswich and Hadleigh’s carnival celebrations over the years

If these events bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

A Lavenham WI carnival float Picture: ARCHANTA Lavenham WI carnival float Picture: ARCHANT

Order photos at archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

A Rocky Horror float at Lavenham Carnival in August 2000 Picture: ARCHANTA Rocky Horror float at Lavenham Carnival in August 2000 Picture: ARCHANT

Children watching the entertainment at Leiston Gala in 1978 Picture: ARCHANTChildren watching the entertainment at Leiston Gala in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nine arrests after baseball bats and knives used in brawl in village

Police at the scene of the incident in Holton Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk therapist’s top 4 tips for getting more sleep

Many people suffer from a poor night's sleep - and the ongoing Covid-19 crisis has only exacerbated this Picture: Getty Images

Ipswich is ready for a colourful Christmas – with virtual ceremony

The festive season officially gets underway on the Ipswich Cornhill with the switching on of its Christmas lights. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Falling in love with Suffolk - why leading blogger Emma left London behind

Lifestyle and fashion blogger Emma Paton with children Finn and Violet Picture: EMMA PATON

Are you in our Suffolk carnival and gala photos in Days Gone By?

Youngsters with ice creams await the Trimley carnival procession in 2002 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT