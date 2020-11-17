Gallery

Are you in our Suffolk carnival and gala photos in Days Gone By?

Youngsters with ice creams await the Trimley carnival procession in 2002 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

Carnivals and galas have brought endless fun to Suffolk’s towns and villages over the years.

The best entry in the decorated vehicles at Framlingham Gala in 1967 went to the town's keep-fit class, who dressed in Western outfits. Picture: ARCHANT The best entry in the decorated vehicles at Framlingham Gala in 1967 went to the town's keep-fit class, who dressed in Western outfits. Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back at some of these colourful events, including some which are still running and others which have are now just memories.

A winning float at Sudbury Carnival in June 1988 Picture: ARCHANT A winning float at Sudbury Carnival in June 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in any of the floats or processions featured in our gallery, or among the children watching the entertainment?

One of the floats at Sudbury Carnival in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT One of the floats at Sudbury Carnival in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

One of the longest-running events is Framlingham Gala, or Gala Fest as it is now known, which dates right back to the 1880s. As well as the parade through the town, it features a wide range of other events and entertainment each summer.

Freeman Community Primary School's float in the Stowmarket carnival procession in 2002 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT Freeman Community Primary School's float in the Stowmarket carnival procession in 2002 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

Trimley Carnival is another long-running summer celebration. In 2019 it marked its 50th anniversary, with the twin villages coming together for a golden event.

Stage Door Company's float at Trimley Carnival in 2005 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT Stage Door Company's float at Trimley Carnival in 2005 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Sadly, all the events which were due to be held this summer had to be cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions, but organisers are looking forward to when they can return.

South Seas smiles from these children taking part in Leiston Gala in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT South Seas smiles from these children taking part in Leiston Gala in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

A Lavenham WI carnival float Picture: ARCHANT A Lavenham WI carnival float Picture: ARCHANT

A Rocky Horror float at Lavenham Carnival in August 2000 Picture: ARCHANT A Rocky Horror float at Lavenham Carnival in August 2000 Picture: ARCHANT

Children watching the entertainment at Leiston Gala in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT Children watching the entertainment at Leiston Gala in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

