Are you in our Hadleigh Show photo gallery in Days Gone By?

PUBLISHED: 18:00 17 October 2020

A picture taken at the Hadleigh Show in May 1966 Picture: ARCHANT

A picture taken at the Hadleigh Show in May 1966 Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember the Hadleigh Show in the 1960s, 70s and 80s?

Flower arranging at the Hadleigh Show in May 1974 Picture: ARCHANTFlower arranging at the Hadleigh Show in May 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

If so, you might spot yourself in our photos from the hugely popular annual event, which has been running ever since 1840.

Do you remember the Hadleigh show in 1986? Picture DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANTDo you remember the Hadleigh show in 1986? Picture DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

The top agricultural show has now been held 180 times, with recent events attracting around 12,000 visitors.

A livestock class at the Hadleigh Show in May 1971 Picture: ARCHANTA livestock class at the Hadleigh Show in May 1971 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Memories of the South Suffolk Show

Held in May, it regularly features attractions ranging from livestock shows to vintage tractors, dog agility, cookery demonstrations and flower shows, as well as exciting displays in the Grand Ring.

Rabbit exhibitors pictured at the 1969 Hadleigh Show. Picture: ARCHANTRabbit exhibitors pictured at the 1969 Hadleigh Show. Picture: ARCHANT

Sadly, this year’s event had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic - previously it had only been cancelled for war and the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in 2001.

Hadleigh show in May 1965 Picture: ARCHANTHadleigh show in May 1965 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Our biggest day out - Suffolk Show gallery

What are your memories of the Hadleigh Show over the years? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

Prizewinners at the Hadleigh Show in May 1986 Picture: ARCHANTPrizewinners at the Hadleigh Show in May 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

Order photos at archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

