Are you in our Hadleigh Show photo gallery in Days Gone By?
PUBLISHED: 18:00 17 October 2020
Do you remember the Hadleigh Show in the 1960s, 70s and 80s?
If so, you might spot yourself in our photos from the hugely popular annual event, which has been running ever since 1840.
The top agricultural show has now been held 180 times, with recent events attracting around 12,000 visitors.
Held in May, it regularly features attractions ranging from livestock shows to vintage tractors, dog agility, cookery demonstrations and flower shows, as well as exciting displays in the Grand Ring.
Sadly, this year’s event had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic - previously it had only been cancelled for war and the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in 2001.
What are your memories of the Hadleigh Show over the years? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.
