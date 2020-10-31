E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nostalgia

Memories of Harwich Guy Festival over the years feature in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 01 November 2020

Colourful costumes at Harwich Guy Carnival in 2002 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT

Colourful costumes at Harwich Guy Carnival in 2002 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT

Amazing and spooky costumes are all part of the fun of Harwich Guy Carnival.

Harwich Guy Carnival in November 1975 Picture: ARCHANTHarwich Guy Carnival in November 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

Sadly, this year’s event had to be cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions.

Enjoying Harwich Guy Carnival in November 1991 Picture: ARCHANTEnjoying Harwich Guy Carnival in November 1991 Picture: ARCHANT

But today we are looking back at the celebrated procession, which is one of the region’s top Guy Fawkes celebrations, over the decades.

Boogie Shoes Dance Academy at Harwich Guy Carnival Picture: NIGE BROWN/ARCHANTBoogie Shoes Dance Academy at Harwich Guy Carnival Picture: NIGE BROWN/ARCHANT

The event is organised by the Rotary Club of Harwich and Dovercourt, raising money for local causes.

A couple of the Harwich Guy Carnival's famous Big Heads in 2003 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANTA couple of the Harwich Guy Carnival's famous Big Heads in 2003 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT

It is believed to date back to 1854, and for more than half a century it has featured “Big Heads”, large papier mache masks made especially for the occasion. Live bands and entertainment also regularly feature.

Collecting donations at Harwich Guy Carnival. Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANTCollecting donations at Harwich Guy Carnival. Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT

What are your memories of Harwich Guy Carnival over the years? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

Having fun at Harwich Guy Carnival Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANTHaving fun at Harwich Guy Carnival Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT

Order photos at archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Were you at the Guy Carnival in Harwich in November 1969? Picture: ARCHANTWere you at the Guy Carnival in Harwich in November 1969? Picture: ARCHANT

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Stop-start’ lockdown strategy will destroy confidence, says business leader

John Dugmore Picture: David Garrad

Watch out for a celestial firework display over Suffolk this November

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why rugby club wants to buy neighbouring church

Woodbridge Rugby Club are looking to purchase the former Baptist Church next to their current base. L-R Steve Wilding, Joy Elias, Claire Cole, Simon Chittcok and Simon Johnson. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It is not a failure’ – Ipswich mum-of-two speaks out about taboo of having IVF

Natalie and Peter Leask with their two children Oliver (6) and baby Thea, who were both born using IVF. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There are no excuses’ - Doctor allegedly told to ‘go home’ while on A&E shift

West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN