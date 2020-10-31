Nostalgia

Memories of Harwich Guy Festival over the years feature in Days Gone By

Colourful costumes at Harwich Guy Carnival in 2002 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT

Amazing and spooky costumes are all part of the fun of Harwich Guy Carnival.

Harwich Guy Carnival in November 1975 Picture: ARCHANT Harwich Guy Carnival in November 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

Sadly, this year’s event had to be cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions.

Enjoying Harwich Guy Carnival in November 1991 Picture: ARCHANT Enjoying Harwich Guy Carnival in November 1991 Picture: ARCHANT

But today we are looking back at the celebrated procession, which is one of the region’s top Guy Fawkes celebrations, over the decades.

Boogie Shoes Dance Academy at Harwich Guy Carnival Picture: NIGE BROWN/ARCHANT Boogie Shoes Dance Academy at Harwich Guy Carnival Picture: NIGE BROWN/ARCHANT

The event is organised by the Rotary Club of Harwich and Dovercourt, raising money for local causes.

A couple of the Harwich Guy Carnival's famous Big Heads in 2003 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT A couple of the Harwich Guy Carnival's famous Big Heads in 2003 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT

It is believed to date back to 1854, and for more than half a century it has featured “Big Heads”, large papier mache masks made especially for the occasion. Live bands and entertainment also regularly feature.

Collecting donations at Harwich Guy Carnival. Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT Collecting donations at Harwich Guy Carnival. Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT

Having fun at Harwich Guy Carnival Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT Having fun at Harwich Guy Carnival Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT

Were you at the Guy Carnival in Harwich in November 1969? Picture: ARCHANT Were you at the Guy Carnival in Harwich in November 1969? Picture: ARCHANT