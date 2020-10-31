Memories of Harwich Guy Festival over the years feature in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 01 November 2020
Amazing and spooky costumes are all part of the fun of Harwich Guy Carnival.
Sadly, this year’s event had to be cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions.
But today we are looking back at the celebrated procession, which is one of the region’s top Guy Fawkes celebrations, over the decades.
The event is organised by the Rotary Club of Harwich and Dovercourt, raising money for local causes.
It is believed to date back to 1854, and for more than half a century it has featured “Big Heads”, large papier mache masks made especially for the occasion. Live bands and entertainment also regularly feature.
