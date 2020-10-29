E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Are you in our photos from The Cricketers in 2004 in Days Gone By?

PUBLISHED: 18:00 30 October 2020

A night out at The Cricketers pub in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

A night out at The Cricketers pub in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Were you a regular at The Cricketers pub in Ipswich in 2004? If so, you might be in our photo gallery.

A night out at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTA night out at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Our photographer went along to the popular venue and took pictures of some of those enjoying a night out.

A night out at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTA night out at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

The town-centre pub in Crown Street was originally a Tollemache pub, built in the 1930s.

A night out at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTA night out at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

MORE: Can you spot yourself at Edward’s Bar in 2002?

It was known as one of the “Tolly follies” - with an architectural style based on the family’s stately home, Helmingham Hall.

A night out at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTA night out at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Since 1999, the pub has been operated by JD Wetherspoon. Our photos show groups of friends meeting up for a drink in 2004, when the pub regularly appeared in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out feature.

A night out at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTA night out at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

The pub has reopened after lockdown and currently serves a wide range of food, including breakfasts, burgers, curries and pizzas.

A night out at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTA night out at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

MORE: Are you in our Golden Lion gallery from 2004?

Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

A night out at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTA night out at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Order staff photos at archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

A night out at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTA night out at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tributes pour in for boss who has died aged 51

Managing director of Diss-based eras Alex Pearce who has died aged 51 . Pic: Eras/EDP library

Suffolk among worst counties for crashes caused by tired drivers

Suffolk came ninth on a list of counties with the most road collisions caused by driver fatigue last year Photo: BILL SMITH

Are you in our photos from The Cricketers in 2004 in Days Gone By?

A night out at The Cricketers pub in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

‘They’re not infallible, we’re not playing Barcelona....it’s Ipswich’ - Alex boss Artell relishing Town test

Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell is relishing the test of playing Ipswich Town today Picture: PA SPORT

Calls made for government to step in on Rendlesham sports centre decision

Walnut Tree Avenue in Rendlesham is the hub of the village Picture: GOOGLE MAPS