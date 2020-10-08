Marathon efforts - Are you among the runners featured in Days Gone By?
PUBLISHED: 18:00 10 October 2020
Have you ever taken on the challenge of running a marathon?
Many thousands of runners around East Anglia have completed a marathon or half-marathon - with some taking part in many events.
Today we are looking back at some of their efforts, including events held in the 1980s, 90s and 2000s.
Marathon and half-marathon locations over the years have included Ipswich, Felixstowe, Chedburgh, Aldeburgh, Mildenhall and many more.
Many runners spend months training for their big day and gradually building up.
Sadly this year those preparing for the London Marathon could not take to the streets of the capitaldue to coronavirus restrictions. But,undeterred, many instead took part in a virtual London marathon nearer home in Suffolk.
Share your marathon memories. Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.
