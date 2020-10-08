E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Marathon efforts - Are you among the runners featured in Days Gone By?

PUBLISHED: 18:00 10 October 2020

Sunshine and a clear sea air for the runners at the start of the Felixstowe Half Marathon along the prom in 2003 Picture:OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

Sunshine and a clear sea air for the runners at the start of the Felixstowe Half Marathon along the prom in 2003 Picture:OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

Have you ever taken on the challenge of running a marathon?

Chedburgh Half Marathon in October 1986 Picture: ARCHANTChedburgh Half Marathon in October 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

Many thousands of runners around East Anglia have completed a marathon or half-marathon - with some taking part in many events.

Ipswich Marathon at Foxhall in September 1985 Picture: ARCHANTIpswich Marathon at Foxhall in September 1985 Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back at some of their efforts, including events held in the 1980s, 90s and 2000s.

Crowds cheering at the Ipswich Marathon, Foxhall in September 1985 Picture: ARCHANTCrowds cheering at the Ipswich Marathon, Foxhall in September 1985 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Did you take part in these fun runs around Suffolk?

Marathon and half-marathon locations over the years have included Ipswich, Felixstowe, Chedburgh, Aldeburgh, Mildenhall and many more.

The Black Dog Marathon in Bungay in April 1983 Picture: ARCHANTThe Black Dog Marathon in Bungay in April 1983 Picture: ARCHANT

Many runners spend months training for their big day and gradually building up.

Runners under way in the Halstead and Essex Marathon in 2009 Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE/ARCHANTRunners under way in the Halstead and Essex Marathon in 2009 Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE/ARCHANT

MORE: Runners complete this year’s virtual London marathon

Sadly this year those preparing for the London Marathon could not take to the streets of the capitaldue to coronavirus restrictions. But,undeterred, many instead took part in a virtual London marathon nearer home in Suffolk.

Beck Row Community Association Half Marathon at Mildenhall in October 1991 Picture: ARCHANTBeck Row Community Association Half Marathon at Mildenhall in October 1991 Picture: ARCHANT

Share your marathon memories. Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

Aldeburgh Marathon in May 1984 Picture: ARCHANTAldeburgh Marathon in May 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

Order photos at archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

