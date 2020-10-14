Gallery

Favourite fruit - Are you in our Apple Day gallery in Days Gone By?

Ipswich High School pupils at an a Apple festival at the Suffolk Food Hall, Wherstead, in 2010 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There’s nothing like biting into a delicious apple grown close to home. Have you joined in Apple Day celebrations around Suffolk and Essex?

Apple Day at Cockfield School in September 1993 Picture: ARCHANT Apple Day at Cockfield School in September 1993 Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back at some of these mouth-watering events over the years.

An apple day festival at the Thornham Walled Garden at Thornham Walks in 2010 Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN/ARCHANT An apple day festival at the Thornham Walled Garden at Thornham Walks in 2010 Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN/ARCHANT

October 21 is the date which was chosen in 1990 by the charity Common Ground for the UK’s annual Apple Day.

Essex Food Show and Cressing Apple Day at Cressing Temple Barns in 2005 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT Essex Food Show and Cressing Apple Day at Cressing Temple Barns in 2005 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT

However, in practice events are often held on various dates in September and October at schools, orchards, shops and other venues.

Using an apple press at Holywells Park Apple Day in Ipswich in 2006 Picture: SIMON PARKER/ARCHANT Using an apple press at Holywells Park Apple Day in Ipswich in 2006 Picture: SIMON PARKER/ARCHANT

The celebrations aim to raise awareness of the rich variety of apples we are in danger of losing, and celebrate the importance of orchards to our landscapes.

Apple Day at High Woods Country Park, Colchester, in 2007 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT Apple Day at High Woods Country Park, Colchester, in 2007 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT

Some Apple Day events have had to be cancelled this year because of coronavirus, but others are still going ahead in a socially distanced form,

Apple Day at High Woods Country Park, Colchester in 2007 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS Apple Day at High Woods Country Park, Colchester in 2007 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Metfield Stores Apple Day in 2007 Picture: SIMON PARKER/ARCHANT Metfield Stores Apple Day in 2007 Picture: SIMON PARKER/ARCHANT

