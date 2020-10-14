Favourite fruit - Are you in our Apple Day gallery in Days Gone By?
There’s nothing like biting into a delicious apple grown close to home. Have you joined in Apple Day celebrations around Suffolk and Essex?
Today we are looking back at some of these mouth-watering events over the years.
October 21 is the date which was chosen in 1990 by the charity Common Ground for the UK’s annual Apple Day.
However, in practice events are often held on various dates in September and October at schools, orchards, shops and other venues.
The celebrations aim to raise awareness of the rich variety of apples we are in danger of losing, and celebrate the importance of orchards to our landscapes.
Some Apple Day events have had to be cancelled this year because of coronavirus, but others are still going ahead in a socially distanced form,
