School harvest festival memories - Are you in our Days Gone By gallery?

PUBLISHED: 18:00 07 October 2020

Harvest festival at Fairfield Infants School in Felixstowe in 2006 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Harvest festival at Fairfield Infants School in Felixstowe in 2006 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

What are your memories of school harvest festivals? Did you take in produce from the garden or a few well-chosen tins?

Children from St Mary's Primary School in Woodbridge with their harvest festival bags for the elderly in October 1980 Picture: ARCHANTChildren from St Mary's Primary School in Woodbridge with their harvest festival bags for the elderly in October 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back at these seasonal celebrations - which have been a key element of the autumn term for generations of Suffolk pupils.

Harvest festival at The Willows Primary School, Ipswich in 2007 Picture: PHIL MORLEYHarvest festival at The Willows Primary School, Ipswich in 2007 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Often, youngsters have been involved in donating food items to elderly people and others in the area, joining forces with East Anglia’s churches and community groups.

Halesworth school pupils involved with a harvest festival event in September 1976 Picture: ARCHANTHalesworth school pupils involved with a harvest festival event in September 1976 Picture: ARCHANT

And harvest festivals always offer a great opportunity for children to learn more about where their food comes from, tracing its journey from farm to plate.

Harvest festival at Sebert Wood Primary School, Bury St Edmunds, in October 1991 Picture: ARCHANTHarvest festival at Sebert Wood Primary School, Bury St Edmunds, in October 1991 Picture: ARCHANT

Do you recognise yourself or any of your friends or family in our photos of past festivals from around the area?

Pupils of Whitton Junior School in Ipswich putting on a show for harvest festival in 1985 Picture: ARCHANTPupils of Whitton Junior School in Ipswich putting on a show for harvest festival in 1985 Picture: ARCHANT

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

Children from Dedham Primary School and Littlegarth School handed over gifts to Canon A R Johnson, for the harvest festival at Dedham Parish Church in 1972 Picture: ARCHANTChildren from Dedham Primary School and Littlegarth School handed over gifts to Canon A R Johnson, for the harvest festival at Dedham Parish Church in 1972 Picture: ARCHANT

Order photos via our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Ringshall Primary School pupils with bouquets they delivered to local residents as part of their harvest festival celebrations in 2005 Picture: OWEN HINESRingshall Primary School pupils with bouquets they delivered to local residents as part of their harvest festival celebrations in 2005 Picture: OWEN HINES

Harvest festival at Hillcroft School, Stowmarket, in October 1969 Picture: ARCHANTHarvest festival at Hillcroft School, Stowmarket, in October 1969 Picture: ARCHANT

