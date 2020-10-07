School harvest festival memories - Are you in our Days Gone By gallery?
PUBLISHED: 18:00 07 October 2020
What are your memories of school harvest festivals? Did you take in produce from the garden or a few well-chosen tins?
Today we are looking back at these seasonal celebrations - which have been a key element of the autumn term for generations of Suffolk pupils.
Often, youngsters have been involved in donating food items to elderly people and others in the area, joining forces with East Anglia’s churches and community groups.
And harvest festivals always offer a great opportunity for children to learn more about where their food comes from, tracing its journey from farm to plate.
Do you recognise yourself or any of your friends or family in our photos of past festivals from around the area?
