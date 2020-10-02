Gallery

Our biggest day out - Looking back at Suffolk Show in Days Gone By

Did you attend the Suffolk Show in 1998? Picture: ARCHANT

What do you love most about the Suffolk Show? Following the news that next year’s show has been cancelled, today we take a look back at the event over the years.

Watching the Fab Beatles at the Suffolk Show in 2003 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT Watching the Fab Beatles at the Suffolk Show in 2003 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

Suffolk’s biggest day out sadly had to be cancelled this year because of coronavirus lockdown. Now the 2021 event has also been axed because of continuing uncertainty.

Pat South and Val Benns of the Colneis Flower Club of Felixstowe preparing their arrangement in the Flower Show in 2005 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT Pat South and Val Benns of the Colneis Flower Club of Felixstowe preparing their arrangement in the Flower Show in 2005 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

The event, which regularly attracts around 90,000 people over its two days, dates back to the 19th century, and has been held at its current showground on Bucklesham Road since 1960.

A prize-winning entry at the Suffolk Show in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT A prize-winning entry at the Suffolk Show in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Livestock has of course always been at the heart of the event, together with spectacular displays in the Grand Ring.

Miss Suffolk Show contestants in May 1968 Picture: ARCHANT Miss Suffolk Show contestants in May 1968 Picture: ARCHANT

But there is also always much more to enjoy, from the huge array of food stalls to musical entertainment, the flower show and much more.

Carpentry apprentices in Woodbridge with their Suffolk Show award in June 1986 Picture: ARCHANT Carpentry apprentices in Woodbridge with their Suffolk Show award in June 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

Princess Anne at the Suffolk Show in May 1981 Picture: ARCHANT Princess Anne at the Suffolk Show in May 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

