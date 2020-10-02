Our biggest day out - Looking back at Suffolk Show in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 03 October 2020
What do you love most about the Suffolk Show? Following the news that next year’s show has been cancelled, today we take a look back at the event over the years.
Suffolk’s biggest day out sadly had to be cancelled this year because of coronavirus lockdown. Now the 2021 event has also been axed because of continuing uncertainty.
MORE: Milk Race memories from the 1980s
The event, which regularly attracts around 90,000 people over its two days, dates back to the 19th century, and has been held at its current showground on Bucklesham Road since 1960.
Livestock has of course always been at the heart of the event, together with spectacular displays in the Grand Ring.
MORE: School musicians at Snape Maltings
But there is also always much more to enjoy, from the huge array of food stalls to musical entertainment, the flower show and much more.
Send us your Suffolk Show memories via email.
You may also want to watch:
Order photos here or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.