E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Our biggest day out - Looking back at Suffolk Show in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 03 October 2020

Did you attend the Suffolk Show in 1998? Picture: ARCHANT

Did you attend the Suffolk Show in 1998? Picture: ARCHANT

What do you love most about the Suffolk Show? Following the news that next year’s show has been cancelled, today we take a look back at the event over the years.

Watching the Fab Beatles at the Suffolk Show in 2003 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANTWatching the Fab Beatles at the Suffolk Show in 2003 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

Suffolk’s biggest day out sadly had to be cancelled this year because of coronavirus lockdown. Now the 2021 event has also been axed because of continuing uncertainty.

Pat South and Val Benns of the Colneis Flower Club of Felixstowe preparing their arrangement in the Flower Show in 2005 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANTPat South and Val Benns of the Colneis Flower Club of Felixstowe preparing their arrangement in the Flower Show in 2005 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

MORE: Milk Race memories from the 1980s

The event, which regularly attracts around 90,000 people over its two days, dates back to the 19th century, and has been held at its current showground on Bucklesham Road since 1960.

A prize-winning entry at the Suffolk Show in 1974 Picture: ARCHANTA prize-winning entry at the Suffolk Show in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Livestock has of course always been at the heart of the event, together with spectacular displays in the Grand Ring.

Miss Suffolk Show contestants in May 1968 Picture: ARCHANTMiss Suffolk Show contestants in May 1968 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: School musicians at Snape Maltings

But there is also always much more to enjoy, from the huge array of food stalls to musical entertainment, the flower show and much more.

Carpentry apprentices in Woodbridge with their Suffolk Show award in June 1986 Picture: ARCHANTCarpentry apprentices in Woodbridge with their Suffolk Show award in June 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

Send us your Suffolk Show memories via email.

Princess Anne at the Suffolk Show in May 1981 Picture: ARCHANTPrincess Anne at the Suffolk Show in May 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

Order photos here or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman in her 60s dies after being hit by car

A crash on the A143 has seen the road closed at Bungay. Photo: Google

Player ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 draw with MK Dons

Penalty area action during the first half at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Sadness after woman’s death in crash

Police were called out at 8.30pm on Friday, October 2 following a crash on the A143 at Ditchingham near Bungay, close to the junction of Old Yarmouth Road. Picture: Google Images

‘One of our best performances for different reasons’ – Lambert on Town’s backs to the wall draw at MK Dons

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert urges his players on late in the second half at MK Dons whilst they are down to ten men. Picture Pagepix Ltd

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The Black Shuck of Bardwell…who wasn’t black

Shuck is said to roam the lanes of Bardwell. Picture: Archant Library/Sam Robbins