See Suffolk’s lockdown lights this Christmas
PUBLISHED: 16:00 29 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:19 29 November 2020
SARAH LUCY BROWN/CHARLOTTE BOND
With the country in lockdown and all traditional switch-on events cancelled, here is a gallery of Suffolk’s Christmas lights as we edge closer to the big day.
Our photographers have been out and about capturing the lit-up streets of Aldeburgh, Bury St Edmunds, Felixstowe, Ipswich and Woodbridge to bring the Christmas lights to you this year.
Normally, thousands of people would head out to watch the annual switch-ons and kick start the festive season towards the end of November, but sadly, social distancing restrictions mean all events have been cancelled.
Many towns have been hosting live virtual switch-on events for 2020, creating videos which have been shared to residents online – but if you haven’t had a chance to see them yet, now you can.
Stowmarket, Hadleigh and Sudbury are yet to switch on their lights, so keep your eyes peeled in the coming weeks to see their festive displays.
Meanwhile, many families have been getting in the festive spirit earlier this year, following a difficult few months.
One family in Trimley St Mary has covered their home in 3,000 LEDS raising money for BASIC Life charity in Felixstowe, while others have been putting their trees up a few weeks early to lift their spirits.
