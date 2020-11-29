E-edition Read the EADT online edition
See Suffolk’s lockdown lights this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 16:00 29 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:19 29 November 2020

Our photographers bring Suffolk's Christmas lights to you from Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich, Woodbridge, Aldeburgh and Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/CHARLOTTE BOND

SARAH LUCY BROWN/CHARLOTTE BOND

With the country in lockdown and all traditional switch-on events cancelled, here is a gallery of Suffolk’s Christmas lights as we edge closer to the big day.

The Christmas lights have been put up in Aldeburgh. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Christmas lights have been put up in Aldeburgh. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Our photographers have been out and about capturing the lit-up streets of Aldeburgh, Bury St Edmunds, Felixstowe, Ipswich and Woodbridge to bring the Christmas lights to you this year.

Normally, thousands of people would head out to watch the annual switch-ons and kick start the festive season towards the end of November, but sadly, social distancing restrictions mean all events have been cancelled.

Many towns have been hosting live virtual switch-on events for 2020, creating videos which have been shared to residents online – but if you haven’t had a chance to see them yet, now you can.

Check out the pictures below and let us know in the comments which are your favourites.

The Christmas lights have been put up in Aldeburgh. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Christmas lights have been put up in Aldeburgh. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stowmarket, Hadleigh and Sudbury are yet to switch on their lights, so keep your eyes peeled in the coming weeks to see their festive displays.

Meanwhile, many families have been getting in the festive spirit earlier this year, following a difficult few months.

One family in Trimley St Mary has covered their home in 3,000 LEDS raising money for BASIC Life charity in Felixstowe, while others have been putting their trees up a few weeks early to lift their spirits.

Let us know how you have been getting in the Christmas spirit this year in the comments below.

The Christmas lights have been put up in Aldeburgh. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Christmas lights have been put up in Aldeburgh. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Christmas really is a time of awe and wonder for most youngsters. Here are Rylie and Mitzi-Mae.Christmas really is a time of awe and wonder for most youngsters. Here are Rylie and Mitzi-Mae.

Patrick Foshee and Marina Martinez came to see the lights come on. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPatrick Foshee and Marina Martinez came to see the lights come on. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Christmas tree on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Christmas tree on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds is full of festive sparkle with the Christmas lights now on. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds is full of festive sparkle with the Christmas lights now on. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gary Whyatt and Claire-Louise Garrard with their dogs Rocket and Archie. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNGary Whyatt and Claire-Louise Garrard with their dogs Rocket and Archie. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe christmas lights 2020 Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDFelixstowe christmas lights 2020 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Felixstowe christmas lights 2020 Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDFelixstowe christmas lights 2020 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Felixstowe christmas lights 2020 Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDFelixstowe christmas lights 2020 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Felixstowe christmas lights 2020 Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDFelixstowe christmas lights 2020 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Felixstowe christmas lights 2020 Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDFelixstowe christmas lights 2020 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The festive season officially gets underway on the Ipswich Cornhill with the switching on of it's Christmas lights. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe festive season officially gets underway on the Ipswich Cornhill with the switching on of it's Christmas lights. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The festive season officially gets underway on the Ipswich Cornhill with the switching on of it's Christmas lights. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe festive season officially gets underway on the Ipswich Cornhill with the switching on of it's Christmas lights. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The festive season officially gets underway on the Ipswich Cornhill with the switching on of it's Christmas lights. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe festive season officially gets underway on the Ipswich Cornhill with the switching on of it's Christmas lights. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

John and Jacky at the Woodbridge Christmas tree Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDJohn and Jacky at the Woodbridge Christmas tree Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woodbridge Christmas tree Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDWoodbridge Christmas tree Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woodbridge Christmas tree Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDWoodbridge Christmas tree Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Barrats of Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDBarrats of Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Topic Tags:

