Photographs capture rare super worm moon

The supermoon was captured on Wednesday March 20 in Bungay, Suffolk. Picture: TREVOR ROBERT PAGE Archant

The last supermoon of 2019 was captured by the people of Suffolk as it lit up the sky last night.

Matt Byham took this shot of the full supermoon on March 20. Picture: MATT BYHAM Matt Byham took this shot of the full supermoon on March 20. Picture: MATT BYHAM

The super worm moon, as this particular type of moon is known, coincided with the equinox - a phenomenon that was last seen in March 2000 won’t be seen again until March 2030.

The super worm moon was given its name as worms are said to emerge from the soil around the time of the spring equinox.

The equinox is the signal that spring is on the way and officially marks the turning point from the nights being longer than the days to days being longer than nights.

So far this year we’ve been treated to a number of sensational looking moons including two supermoons and a blood moon, as well as last night’s spectacular.

Julie Kemp took this shot of the supermoon in Woodbridge. Picture: JULIE KEMP Julie Kemp took this shot of the supermoon in Woodbridge. Picture: JULIE KEMP

Did you catch a glimpse of the spectacular? Share your pictures with us here to be featured in our gallery.