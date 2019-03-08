Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Gallery

Photographs capture rare super worm moon

PUBLISHED: 15:30 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 21 March 2019

The supermoon was captured on Wednesday March 20 in Bungay, Suffolk. Picture: TREVOR ROBERT PAGE

The supermoon was captured on Wednesday March 20 in Bungay, Suffolk. Picture: TREVOR ROBERT PAGE

Archant

The last supermoon of 2019 was captured by the people of Suffolk as it lit up the sky last night.

Matt Byham took this shot of the full supermoon on March 20. Picture: MATT BYHAMMatt Byham took this shot of the full supermoon on March 20. Picture: MATT BYHAM

The super worm moon, as this particular type of moon is known, coincided with the equinox - a phenomenon that was last seen in March 2000 won’t be seen again until March 2030.

The super worm moon was given its name as worms are said to emerge from the soil around the time of the spring equinox.

The equinox is the signal that spring is on the way and officially marks the turning point from the nights being longer than the days to days being longer than nights.

So far this year we’ve been treated to a number of sensational looking moons including two supermoons and a blood moon, as well as last night’s spectacular.

Julie Kemp took this shot of the supermoon in Woodbridge. Picture: JULIE KEMPJulie Kemp took this shot of the supermoon in Woodbridge. Picture: JULIE KEMP

Did you catch a glimpse of the spectacular? Share your pictures with us here to be featured in our gallery.

The sun setting in Sudbury Suffolk during the supermoon on March 20. Picture: MATT BYHAMThe sun setting in Sudbury Suffolk during the supermoon on March 20. Picture: MATT BYHAM

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

O’Neill on season tickets, planning for League One and futures of Judge, Keane and Collins

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations watches on alongside the club's owner, Marcus Evans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

O’Neill on season tickets, planning for League One and futures of Judge, Keane and Collins

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations watches on alongside the club's owner, Marcus Evans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Human jawbone found near river

Lots of police officers have been seen in Rowhedge, near Colchester in Essex, after a human jawbone was discovered Picture: JASON EWING

Next step for Newmarket cinema as councillors agree funding for final business case

Left to right: Forest Heath cabinet members Andy Drummond, David Bowman, Lance Stanbury, Ruth Bowman and James Waters Picture: FOREST HEATH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Photographs capture rare super worm moon

The supermoon was captured on Wednesday March 20 in Bungay, Suffolk. Picture: TREVOR ROBERT PAGE

Stock Rods set to thrill at Foxhall this weekend

The stock rods compete for the English title at Foxhall on Saturday. Picture: CHRIS BERRY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists