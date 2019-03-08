Photographs capture rare super worm moon
PUBLISHED: 15:30 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 21 March 2019
Archant
The last supermoon of 2019 was captured by the people of Suffolk as it lit up the sky last night.
The super worm moon, as this particular type of moon is known, coincided with the equinox - a phenomenon that was last seen in March 2000 won’t be seen again until March 2030.
The super worm moon was given its name as worms are said to emerge from the soil around the time of the spring equinox.
The equinox is the signal that spring is on the way and officially marks the turning point from the nights being longer than the days to days being longer than nights.
So far this year we’ve been treated to a number of sensational looking moons including two supermoons and a blood moon, as well as last night’s spectacular.
Did you catch a glimpse of the spectacular? Share your pictures with us here to be featured in our gallery.