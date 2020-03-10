Gallery - Stunning photos of the Super Worm Moon
PUBLISHED: 11:09 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 10 March 2020
Alex Rudiger
Did you see the Super Worm Moon over East Anglia last night?
It wasn't easy to catch a good view of the full moon, which is larger and brighter than usual, because of wet and cloudy weather during the evening.
However, some dedicated star gazers did manage to capture some stunning shots.
Alex Rudiger, from Ipswich, took a series of photos of the moon, which are featured in our gallery.
If you are wondering why this March full moon is called the Super Worm Moon, Suffolk astronomer Neil Norman explained: 'It is named the Worm moon because it traditionally symbolises the melting of the snow and thawing of the ground, which then brought the worms to the surface. Names were given to full moons by the native Americans.'
If you were not able to spot the moon last night, the good news is that it's expected to be larger and brighter again tonight. Some light rain is forecast during the evening once again, though.
Have you taken any photos of the supermoon? Email them to us to add to our gallery. Please include your full name and details of where you took the pictures.
