Can you spot yourself in costume at a school Victorian day in Days Gone By?
PUBLISHED: 18:00 10 November 2020
Have you or your family members taken a trip back in time at a school Victorian day?
Today we are taking a look back at some of these always popular events.
Our photos show children around the area dressing up in period costume and getting a taste of a past way of life. Can you spot yourself, a family member or friend in any of the photos?
Some of these events have marked special anniversaries for schools, with pupils trying lessons, games and food as experienced by previous generations of pupils.
Others saw children spending a day out at a museum with 19th-century heritage.
These included a Victorian Apprentices’ Day at the Long Shop Museum in Leiston, and a day out at the Colne Valley Railway near Halstead.
