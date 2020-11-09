Nostalgia

Can you spot yourself in costume at a school Victorian day in Days Gone By?

Pupils from Holbrook primary school dressed for their Victorian Day in 2005 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

Have you or your family members taken a trip back in time at a school Victorian day?

Children at Hollesley primary school having a Victorian day to celebrate the school's 130 years in 2007 Picture: WENDY TURNER/ARCHANT Children at Hollesley primary school having a Victorian day to celebrate the school's 130 years in 2007 Picture: WENDY TURNER/ARCHANT

Today we are taking a look back at some of these always popular events.

A Victorian day at Elmsett School in November 1990 Picture: ARCHANT A Victorian day at Elmsett School in November 1990 Picture: ARCHANT

Our photos show children around the area dressing up in period costume and getting a taste of a past way of life. Can you spot yourself, a family member or friend in any of the photos?

Pupils from Saxmundham and Leiston Middle Schools at a Victorian Apprentices day at the Long Shop Museum in Leiston in 2006, with Trevor Hawkins playing the part of Richard Garrett Picture: SIMON PARKER/ARCHANT Pupils from Saxmundham and Leiston Middle Schools at a Victorian Apprentices day at the Long Shop Museum in Leiston in 2006, with Trevor Hawkins playing the part of Richard Garrett Picture: SIMON PARKER/ARCHANT

Some of these events have marked special anniversaries for schools, with pupils trying lessons, games and food as experienced by previous generations of pupils.

Kesgrave Primary School pupils at a Victorian day at Colne Valley Railway in 2002 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT Kesgrave Primary School pupils at a Victorian day at Colne Valley Railway in 2002 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT

Others saw children spending a day out at a museum with 19th-century heritage.

Haughley Primary School pupils watching Punch and Judy at a Victorian day in 2006 Picture: WENDY TURNER/ARCHANT Haughley Primary School pupils watching Punch and Judy at a Victorian day in 2006 Picture: WENDY TURNER/ARCHANT

These included a Victorian Apprentices’ Day at the Long Shop Museum in Leiston, and a day out at the Colne Valley Railway near Halstead.

Pupils from Saxmundham and Leiston Middle Schools taking part in a Victorian Apprentices day at the Long Shop Museum in Leiston in 2006 Picture: SIMON PARKER/ARCHANT Pupils from Saxmundham and Leiston Middle Schools taking part in a Victorian Apprentices day at the Long Shop Museum in Leiston in 2006 Picture: SIMON PARKER/ARCHANT

Victorian Day at St James Middle School in Bury St Edmunds in February 1998 Picture: ARCHANT Victorian Day at St James Middle School in Bury St Edmunds in February 1998 Picture: ARCHANT

Pupils and staff from Bramfield Primary School, near Halesworth, celebrate a Victorian day in 2002, at the school's original entrance first used in 1872 Picture: DAVID LENNARD/ARCHANT Pupils and staff from Bramfield Primary School, near Halesworth, celebrate a Victorian day in 2002, at the school's original entrance first used in 1872 Picture: DAVID LENNARD/ARCHANT