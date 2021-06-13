Gallery
Amazing! Photo sequence shows how marsh harrier grabbed a rabbit
- Credit: Sarah Hunt
This stunning sequence of photos, taken by Sarah Hunt from Halesworth, shows a marsh harrier carrying off a rabbit.
The keen wildlife photographer was amazed by the rare sight. She said: "I'd never seen anything like that, and nor had anyone I know."
"It was just being in the right place at the right time."
She said the bird couldn't lift itself very high because its prey was so large, and added: "People I have spoken to say it's unusual for a marsh harrier to pick up something that big."
Praise has poured in from other photographers and wildlife watchers after posting the photos on social media, and she has even had comments from people in America who were fascinated by the images .
Some people looking at the photos said they feel sorry for the rabbit, even though it is all part of nature. Mrs Hunt commented: "It is hard on the rabbit, but sometimes they are able to fight back and some get away."
The photos were taken within about 20 minutes' drive of her home in Halesworth, but she does not want to reveal the location.
Although she wouldn't describe herself as a "twitcher", she takes a lot of bird photos because she finds them so fascinating and beautiful to photograph.
Mrs Hunt has been becoming increasingly interested in photography over recent years, taking photos in the Suffolk countryside on her small Pentax camera.
After the Covid pandemic started, she decided to post more of her photographs online for others to see.
"I knew a lot of people who couldn't go out at all, and it helped them to see my photos on Facebook," she said.
She added she often visits Suffolk Wildlife Trust sites.
"I want to say a thank you to all the wardens and volunteers who manage the sites, as they do a great job of managing the land, allowing us the space to engage with the natural world."