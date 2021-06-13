Gallery

Published: 4:30 PM June 13, 2021

The first photo in the sequence showing a marsh harrier flying off with a rabbit, taken in the Suffolk countryside - Credit: Sarah Hunt

This stunning sequence of photos, taken by Sarah Hunt from Halesworth, shows a marsh harrier carrying off a rabbit.

The marsh harrier could not lift itself very high because of the weight of the rabbit - Credit: Sarah Hunt

The keen wildlife photographer was amazed by the rare sight. She said: "I'd never seen anything like that, and nor had anyone I know."

"It was just being in the right place at the right time."

Sarah Hunt took the photos of a marsh harrier catching a rabbit - Credit: Sarah Hunt

She said the bird couldn't lift itself very high because its prey was so large, and added: "People I have spoken to say it's unusual for a marsh harrier to pick up something that big."

Praise has poured in from other photographers and wildlife watchers after posting the photos on social media, and she has even had comments from people in America who were fascinated by the images .

Some people looking at the photos said they feel sorry for the rabbit, even though it is all part of nature. Mrs Hunt commented: "It is hard on the rabbit, but sometimes they are able to fight back and some get away."

Sarah Hunt said it is unusual to see a marsh harrier picking up such large prey - Credit: Sarah Hunt

The photos were taken within about 20 minutes' drive of her home in Halesworth, but she does not want to reveal the location.

Although she wouldn't describe herself as a "twitcher", she takes a lot of bird photos because she finds them so fascinating and beautiful to photograph.

The marsh harrier carrying away the rabbit - Credit: Sarah Hunt

Mrs Hunt has been becoming increasingly interested in photography over recent years, taking photos in the Suffolk countryside on her small Pentax camera.

After the Covid pandemic started, she decided to post more of her photographs online for others to see.

The bird and its prey getting further away - Credit: Sarah Hunt

"I knew a lot of people who couldn't go out at all, and it helped them to see my photos on Facebook," she said.

She added she often visits Suffolk Wildlife Trust sites.

"I want to say a thank you to all the wardens and volunteers who manage the sites, as they do a great job of managing the land, allowing us the space to engage with the natural world."

The marsh harrier flying low with the rabbit - Credit: Sarah Hunt

A glimpse of the marsh harrier flying into the distance with the rabbit - Credit: Sarah Hunt



