SEE dramatic photos of Suffolk garage engulfed in flames

Firefighters were called to a Suffolk village in the early hours of this morning to tackle a fierce blaze which had engulfed a small garage.

Crews from Brandon and Mildenhall were called to Heath Road in Brandon at 4.16am this morning.

They found a domestic garage which was well alight and had to use two breathing apparatus and a hose reel, supplemented by a fire hydrant, to extinguish the flames.

The flames were put out and fire crews finished the job by 4.30am.

The dramatic photos show the flames reaching up into the skyline and black smoke billowing out of the garage.