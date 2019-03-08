Anticipation is building for new Lindt store
PUBLISHED: 12:42 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 16 August 2019
Victor de Jesus/UNP
Chocolate lovers in Essex have a treat in store as a new Lindt shop is set to open at a popular shopping village later this month.
Lindt have announced their first store will open at Braintree Village on Friday, August 30 - it will be the swiss brand's first shop in Essex.
The grand opening will take place at 10am and the first one hundred customers through the door will receive a box of their delicious truffles.
One of the key attractions of the new Lindt store is a pick and mix section where shoppers can create their own personalised box or bag of Lindt chocolates.
Josef O'Sullivan, General Manager at Braintree Village, said: "Our much anticipated Lindt store is just two weeks away from opening and we can't wait for our guests to visit on opening day to see - and taste - some of the delicious products."
The new shop will be found on the north side of Braintree Village near to the Pure Collection store.