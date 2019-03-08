E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Anticipation is building for new Lindt store

PUBLISHED: 12:42 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 16 August 2019

A new Lindt store is set to open at Braintree Village at the end of this month Picture: LINDT

A new Lindt store is set to open at Braintree Village at the end of this month Picture: LINDT

Victor de Jesus/UNP

Chocolate lovers in Essex have a treat in store as a new Lindt shop is set to open at a popular shopping village later this month.

The main entrance of Braintree Village where the new Lindt shop will open Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEWThe main entrance of Braintree Village where the new Lindt shop will open Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Lindt have announced their first store will open at Braintree Village on Friday, August 30 - it will be the swiss brand's first shop in Essex.

The grand opening will take place at 10am and the first one hundred customers through the door will receive a box of their delicious truffles.

One of the key attractions of the new Lindt store is a pick and mix section where shoppers can create their own personalised box or bag of Lindt chocolates.

You may also want to watch:

Josef O'Sullivan, General Manager at Braintree Village, said: "Our much anticipated Lindt store is just two weeks away from opening and we can't wait for our guests to visit on opening day to see - and taste - some of the delicious products."

The new shop will be found on the north side of Braintree Village near to the Pure Collection store.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Most Read

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Brexit Party announces candidates for Suffolk seats in next election

Dr David Bull is standing for the Brexit Party in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich. Picture: BREXIT PARTY

‘Faulty battery’ blamed for Ipswich Hospital blackout

The power cut at Ipswich Hospital affected the outpatients department, X-Ray and pathology areas Picture: ARCHANT

Aldeburgh Carnival celebrates 100 years of town’s cinema with street parade

The annual Aldeburgh Carnival.

Non-League podcast: Tips for the titles, Sin bins, penalty takers and so much more

James Buckle, Ben Garnham and Michael Brothers

‘We have to protect him from himself’ – Lambert to tread carefully with Huws

Emyr Huws made his first competitive appearance in 20 months at Luton Town. Photo: Pagepix Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists