Crowds enjoy free 'Picnic in the Park' event in Abbey Gardens
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Crowds flocked to Bury St Edmunds at the weekend to enjoy a free 'Picnic in the Park' event as part of the Abbey 1,000 anniversary celebrations.
On a beautiful day in the picturesque Abbey Gardens on Saturday, hundreds of people enjoyed live music and entertainment to celebrate the 1,000th anniversary of the founding of the Abbey of St Edmund by King Canute.
Visitors were able to browse the many stalls, set up by craft makers, charities, and community groups, take a guided tour to learn more about the Abbey's past, and see local performers on the live music stage.
The event was also filled with lots of activities for children, including storytelling and trails, funfair rides, combat archery and a climbing wall.
The community event was organised by West Suffolk Council as part of the Celebrations for All project supported by the the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
The Abbey 1,000 full year’s programme of celebratory events can be viewed here.