Gallery

Crowds enjoy free 'Picnic in the Park' event in Abbey Gardens

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 11:43 AM July 17, 2022
The Deans and Bogel family. Abbey 1000 picnic in Bury PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Families enjoy the Picnic in the Park at the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Crowds flocked to Bury St Edmunds at the weekend to enjoy a free 'Picnic in the Park' event as part of the Abbey 1,000 anniversary celebrations. 

Sophia Abbey 1000 picnic in Bury PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sophia at the Abbey 1000 picnic in Bury - Credit: Charlotte Bond

On a beautiful day in the picturesque Abbey Gardens on Saturday, hundreds of people enjoyed live music and entertainment to celebrate the 1,000th anniversary of the founding of the Abbey of St Edmund by King Canute. 

Alexander and Zara. Abbey 1000 picnic in Bury PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

A family enjoys some bubble play at the event - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Visitors were able to browse the many stalls, set up by craft makers, charities, and community groups, take a guided tour to learn more about the Abbey's past, and see local performers on the live music stage. 

Judith Berry and Emily Tillett from Suffolk Archives. Abbey 1000 picnic in Bury PICTURE: CHARLOTTE

Judith Berry and Emily Tillett from Suffolk Archives. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The event was also filled with lots of activities for children, including storytelling and trails, funfair rides, combat archery and a climbing wall. 

Abbey 1000 picnic in Bury PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Crowds flocked to the event on Saturday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The community event was organised by West Suffolk Council as part of the Celebrations for All project supported by the the National Lottery Heritage Fund. 

St Edmunds church Wiktoria Weich, Liz Bowden, Anita Okoniewska, and Daviden Bowden. Abbey 1000 picni

Wiktoria Weich, Liz Bowden, Anita Okoniewska, and Daviden Bowden at the Abbey 1000 picnic - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Abbey 1,000 full year’s programme of celebratory events can be viewed here. 

Burt Womens Aid Cnetre. Abbey 1000 picnic in Bury PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Staff from Bury Women's Aid Centre face the camera at the event - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Michael and Matthew. Abbey 1000 picnic in Bury PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Michael and Matthew play in the ruins - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Matthew and Isabelle. Abbey 1000 picnic in Bury PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Matthew and Isabelle enjoying the craft activities - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Lawrenson family. Abbey 1000 picnic in Bury PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Lawrenson family enjoy a picnic - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Oliver, Lewis and Jess. Abbey 1000 picnic in Bury PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Oliver, Lewis and Jess having fun at the event - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Greta, Freya and Ciara. Abbey 1000 picnic in Bury PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Greta, Freya and Ciara enjoy an ice cream - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Martha and Annie. Abbey 1000 picnic in Bury PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Martha and Annie at the Picnic in the Park event - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Poppy Abbey 1000 picnic in Bury PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Poppy enjoying the craft activities at the event on Saturday - Credit: Charlotte Bond


West Suffolk Council
Bury St Edmunds News

