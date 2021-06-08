Town's gift store to close due to lack of footfall during Covid

Published: 4:30 PM June 8, 2021

Picture Your Scents in Framlingham is closing down - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Framlingham gift shop has announced its closure due to Covid-19 - only a few months after it relocated from Stonham Barns.

Picture Your Scents, owned and managed by Michaela Kerry, has launched a closing down sale as it bids to clear stock from its store in Bridge Street.

Mrs Kerry, who has confirmed she will keep the business running as an online venture, opened her Framlingham store after moving from a unit at Stonham Barns, near Stowmarket, last December.

The store sells a range of personalised items, such as keyrings, cards and mugs, as well as scented candles and wax melts.

Mrs Kerry also takes her business to various craft fairs and events throughout East Anglia and will continue to do so when the Framlingham store closes.

You may also want to watch:

She also said the store will welcome its last customers by the end of the month, but has not confirmed a date.

Announcing the closure in a Facebook post, Mrs Kerry said: "It is with great sadness that due to the lack of footfall and decline in trade we have had to make the difficult decision to close our shop in Framlingham.

"As of Tuesday, June 8, we will be starting our closing down sale. This will be on selected items, as we will still be continuing with the business, just not the shop.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all that have shown support and purchased from us throughout our time here in Framlingham."

Mrs Kerry said the decision to close the store had been looming due to the Covid lockdowns, but expressed hope that her shop could build a presence online.

She added: "Since Covid, it hasn't picked up again. We only opened in December and thought it would be a little bit busier.

"But this has been coming for a few weeks now. The business will be going online. We are hoping we may be able to have a shop again in the future.

"It's been extremely disappointing. It's been such a hard time for us, it's hard to put into words.

"I want to thank everyone who has supported us in Framlingham."