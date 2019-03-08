WATCH: Can you spot yourself at Kentwell Hall's May Day celebrations?
PUBLISHED: 18:01 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:40 06 May 2019
Archant
The arrival of spring has been celebrated like in Tudor times with traditional May Day merriment at Kentwell Hall in Long Melford.
More than 170 authentically-costumed re-enactors went about life as it was in Tudor England in the 16th century, transporting visitors back in time.
Thousands of people turned out over the three-day event, which began on Saturday and included traditional plays, processions, music and dancing.
Alix Massey, from Kentwell, said the numbers were comparable to last year, despite the poor weather on Saturday.
“Kentwell's visitors are a resilient and dedicated crowd, despite the weather – hail, wet and windy on day one,” she said.
“Decorating the May Tree with colourful wool and cloth to represent the Celtic tree of life, and raised by the Tudors and assisted by visitors, this event is all about celebrating the arrival of spring.
“Visitors enjoyed the crowning of the May Queen, traditional Tudor plays performed on the courtyard in front of the magnificent house with the finale of the day being the huge procession led by Jack O'Green (Green Man) who represents different things to many people these days, including 'the keeper of the forests and woods'.
“It really is a spectacular sight to see over 170 authentically-costumed Tudors going about daily life as it was in Tudor England in 1539 and who were spread throughout the house, gardens and grounds of Kentwell.”