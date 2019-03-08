Video

WATCH: Can you spot yourself at Kentwell Hall's May Day celebrations?

Lily and Isabella enjoy the May celebrations at Kentwell Hall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The arrival of spring has been celebrated like in Tudor times with traditional May Day merriment at Kentwell Hall in Long Melford.

A procession walks through the grounds of Kentwell Hall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A procession walks through the grounds of Kentwell Hall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 170 authentically-costumed re-enactors went about life as it was in Tudor England in the 16th century, transporting visitors back in time.

Thousands of people turned out over the three-day event, which began on Saturday and included traditional plays, processions, music and dancing.

Alix Massey, from Kentwell, said the numbers were comparable to last year, despite the poor weather on Saturday.

Beth and Ian Axton enjoying the celebrations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Beth and Ian Axton enjoying the celebrations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Kentwell's visitors are a resilient and dedicated crowd, despite the weather – hail, wet and windy on day one,” she said.

Visitors enjoyed fantastic performances Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Visitors enjoyed fantastic performances Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Decorating the May Tree with colourful wool and cloth to represent the Celtic tree of life, and raised by the Tudors and assisted by visitors, this event is all about celebrating the arrival of spring.

Visitors enjoyed fantastic performances Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Visitors enjoyed fantastic performances Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Visitors enjoyed the crowning of the May Queen, traditional Tudor plays performed on the courtyard in front of the magnificent house with the finale of the day being the huge procession led by Jack O'Green (Green Man) who represents different things to many people these days, including 'the keeper of the forests and woods'.

Tudor characters bringing Kentwell Hall to life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Tudor characters bringing Kentwell Hall to life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“It really is a spectacular sight to see over 170 authentically-costumed Tudors going about daily life as it was in Tudor England in 1539 and who were spread throughout the house, gardens and grounds of Kentwell.”