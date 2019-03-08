Video

All the fun of the Fram sausage fest - spot yourself in our gallery

Maeve and Orlagh trying the tasty bites on offer from Michael Kehoe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Sausage fans got to take sample some unusual new flavours at the annual Framlingham sausage festival today.

Ben Woolf at the Framlingham Sausage Festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ben Woolf at the Framlingham Sausage Festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Some of the more unusual flavours on offer included a special spicy sausage packed full of South African flavours and one made from black pudding.

Chairman of the Framilngham Sausage Festival, Michael Kehoe, said producers from Ipswich, Eye, Woodbridge and Wickham Market attracted large crowds.

Margaret and Russell Pope enjoying the sausage festival in Framlingham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Margaret and Russell Pope enjoying the sausage festival in Framlingham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He said: "There has been a great energy, a lot of excitement and smiling despite the rain - we are hoping to do it all again next year."

Mr Kehoe's company Keo created a new sausage especially for the event which he named after his dog Rab C Nesbitt.

Natsumi and Miyuki with Becky Calver and Pauline Mortimer dressed as sausages Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Natsumi and Miyuki with Becky Calver and Pauline Mortimer dressed as sausages Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The RabC sausage, which was packed full of herby flavours, proved so popular with festival goers they were trying to buy them even though they are not officially in production yet.

Take a look through our pictures from the Framlingham Sausage Festival and see if you can spot anyone you know.

Michael Kehoe dishing out the sausages Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Michael Kehoe dishing out the sausages Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Then let us know your favourite type of sausage by voting in our poll.

Margaret and Russell Pope enjoying the sausage festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Margaret and Russell Pope enjoying the sausage festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Becky Calver, Sally Shadbolt and Pauline Mortimer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Becky Calver, Sally Shadbolt and Pauline Mortimer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

William Scott with his new hat Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN William Scott with his new hat Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

William Scott with Magic Olly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN William Scott with Magic Olly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crowds flocked to Framlingham for the annual sausage festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Crowds flocked to Framlingham for the annual sausage festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN