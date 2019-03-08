E-edition Read the EADT online edition
All the fun of the Fram sausage fest - spot yourself in our gallery

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 13 October 2019

Maeve and Orlagh trying the tasty bites on offer from Michael Kehoe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Archant

Sausage fans got to take sample some unusual new flavours at the annual Framlingham sausage festival today.

Ben Woolf at the Framlingham Sausage Festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBen Woolf at the Framlingham Sausage Festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Some of the more unusual flavours on offer included a special spicy sausage packed full of South African flavours and one made from black pudding.

Chairman of the Framilngham Sausage Festival, Michael Kehoe, said producers from Ipswich, Eye, Woodbridge and Wickham Market attracted large crowds.

Margaret and Russell Pope enjoying the sausage festival in Framlingham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMargaret and Russell Pope enjoying the sausage festival in Framlingham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He said: "There has been a great energy, a lot of excitement and smiling despite the rain - we are hoping to do it all again next year."

Mr Kehoe's company Keo created a new sausage especially for the event which he named after his dog Rab C Nesbitt.

Natsumi and Miyuki with Becky Calver and Pauline Mortimer dressed as sausages Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNatsumi and Miyuki with Becky Calver and Pauline Mortimer dressed as sausages Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The RabC sausage, which was packed full of herby flavours, proved so popular with festival goers they were trying to buy them even though they are not officially in production yet.

Take a look through our pictures from the Framlingham Sausage Festival and see if you can spot anyone you know.

Michael Kehoe dishing out the sausages Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMichael Kehoe dishing out the sausages Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Then let us know your favourite type of sausage by voting in our poll.

Margaret and Russell Pope enjoying the sausage festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMargaret and Russell Pope enjoying the sausage festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Becky Calver, Sally Shadbolt and Pauline Mortimer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBecky Calver, Sally Shadbolt and Pauline Mortimer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

William Scott with his new hat Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWilliam Scott with his new hat Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

William Scott with Magic Olly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWilliam Scott with Magic Olly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crowds flocked to Framlingham for the annual sausage festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCrowds flocked to Framlingham for the annual sausage festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rebecca Pepperell cooking the sausages Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRebecca Pepperell cooking the sausages Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

