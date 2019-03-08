All the fun of the Fram sausage fest - spot yourself in our gallery
PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 13 October 2019
Sausage fans got to take sample some unusual new flavours at the annual Framlingham sausage festival today.
Some of the more unusual flavours on offer included a special spicy sausage packed full of South African flavours and one made from black pudding.
Chairman of the Framilngham Sausage Festival, Michael Kehoe, said producers from Ipswich, Eye, Woodbridge and Wickham Market attracted large crowds.
He said: "There has been a great energy, a lot of excitement and smiling despite the rain - we are hoping to do it all again next year."
Mr Kehoe's company Keo created a new sausage especially for the event which he named after his dog Rab C Nesbitt.
The RabC sausage, which was packed full of herby flavours, proved so popular with festival goers they were trying to buy them even though they are not officially in production yet.
Take a look through our pictures from the Framlingham Sausage Festival and see if you can spot anyone you know.
