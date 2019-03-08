Hollywood comes to town for Aldeburgh's annual carnival

Aldeburgh Carnival Procession, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The streets of Aldeburgh were packed with film fanatics on Monday as the town celebrated its annual carnival.

Among the films represented was the wizard of Oz Picture: Jamie Honeywood Among the films represented was the wizard of Oz Picture: Jamie Honeywood

This year the carnival procession took on a film theme of "Lights, Camera Action!" which reflected a centenary of film at Aldeburgh Cinema.

The procession was the final part of several days of celebrations in the town which began on Friday with the presentation of the Quincy Cup.

On Saturday the focus was on live music, with ten local acts performing across the town's venues, including the cinema itself.

The theme for this year's Aldeburgh Carnival was cinema Picture: Jamie Honeywood The theme for this year's Aldeburgh Carnival was cinema Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Sunday saw the action switch to sports and in particular the popular 10k Mini Marathon with other events including an egg and spoon race also taking place.

The final day of the event saw the traditional procession through the town, which began at Moot Hall and headed down Aldeburgh's High Street, as well as demonstrations by the local RNLI team.

Residents of all ages made the most of the procession, taking to the streets in a range of bright and colourful costumes.

All genres and decades of film were represented in the procession - from Laurel and Hardy to the Minions from the children's film Despicable Me.

Angela Weston, publicity officer for Aldeburgh Carnival, said: "It's been fantastic. The weather stayed off for the most part.

"The procession went down the high street and when it came back up the heavens opened but only for 15 to 20 mins."

Mrs Weston said she had also been impressed with the quality of this year's floats which had taken the theme to heart.

Film buffs turned out in huge crows for Aldeburgh Carnival Picture: Jamie Honeywood Film buffs turned out in huge crows for Aldeburgh Carnival Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"The procession was amazingly long," said Mrs Weston, "I was surprised at how many floats took part.

"There were so many movies represented including Jaws and Harry Potter."

Mrs Weston said she had also been pleasantly surprised at how many members of the public had turned out to watch the event itself.

"It was a huge success. The crowds that congregated along the street were huge," she said.

Organisers were surprised by the number of floats on show this year Picture: Jamie Honeywood Organisers were surprised by the number of floats on show this year Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"I am very pleased at how many people were here."

The carnival ended on Monday night with a traditional Chinese lantern parade which ended on the town's beach and was followed by fireworks.