Can you spot yourself on day one of Suffolk's Jubilee celebrations?

Gallery

Families could be seen enjoying a right royal knees-up on the first day of celebrations for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Suffolk.

From busy street parties to colourful parades and a bomber fly-past, thousands made their way to events taking place across the county on Thursday, June 2.

This is the first day of the four-day bank holiday weekend to mark The Queen's 70th year on the throne.

In Felixstowe, the town was awash with Union Jack flags as hundreds lined up to watch the Jubilee March parade.

Elsewhere, at Whitehouse Baptist Church, near Ipswich, a fun-filled community day was in full swing.

Families could also be seen basking in the sun at Sparrow's Nest in Lowestoft as Britain's most easterly jubilee party took centre stage.





Hundreds of people lined the seafront in Felixstowe to watch the Jubilee March parade. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Jan, Darcie and Niamh watching the parade. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds were treated to a fly-past by a Lancaster. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A new defib has been installed at Whitehouse Baptist Church. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Josh Youngs with his new puppy at the Jubilee community day at Whitehouse Baptist Church. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Maddie and Seth Crawford having fun at the Jubilee community day at Whitehouse Baptist Church. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Jubilee community day at Whitehouse Baptist Church.L-R Lorna Curtis, Edna Green, Jean Hudson and Jillian Woolnough. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds enjoying the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Sparrow's Nest, in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Families enjoying the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Sparrow's Nest, in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Sarah Childs and Susan Fish at Sparrow's Nest in Lowestoft for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration - Credit: Mick Howes

The Waveney Concert Band at Sparrow's Nest, in Lowestoft, for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Mick Howes

Trevor, Harry and Teresa Goodchild with Lisa and Stephen Ellis, from Cambridge, at Sparrow's Nest in Lowestoft to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Families descended on Sparrow's Nest in Lowestoft to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Daniel and Leanne Howes with Harley, Tristan and Soraya at Sparrow's Nest in Lowestoft to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Reece Hanson



