Gallery
Have you ever run a Suffolk marathon?
- Credit: Archant
Running a marathon is not for everyone, but have you even taken on the challenge?
People from across the whole of the region have taken part in marathons or half marathons in East Anglia.
Runners ran around in Ipswich in 1983 as traffic was made to wait.
Some runners spend months training, and some use their local park runs to train, which are set to return later this year.
Many people are having to complete virtual marathons at the moment, with large scale sporting events not able to take place due to coronavirus restrictions.
Children were also seen enjoying themselves at the Cockfield Rounders Marathon in 1991.
People lined the street to watch the Felixstowe marathon back in 1994.
You may also want to watch:
Do you remember any of these events - email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk with your Suffolk memories.
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 Matt Hancock faces calls to resign after allegation of affair with aide
- 2 Ipswich home transformed on BBC's Homes Under the Hammer
- 3 Town considering move for Birmingham striker Cosgrove
- 4 McGreal leaves Swindon just a month after taking job
- 5 Kesgrave shooting: Teenager found guilty of attempted murder
- 6 How can I watch Ed Sheeran's Euro 2020 gig?
- 7 Rare disease linked to cat food kills Ipswich kitten
- 8 'A fresh start is something I need' - Lankester signs for Cambridge United
- 9 Rekeem Harper completes Ipswich Town switch
- 10 'We're working tirelessly... I'm hopeful of new signings fairly shortly' - Town CEO Ashton on transfers