Have you ever run a Suffolk marathon?

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM June 25, 2021   
West Beck Row Community Assoc Half Marathon at Mildenhall in October 1991 - Credit: Archant

Running a marathon is not for everyone, but have you even taken on the challenge? 

People from across the whole of the region have taken part in marathons or half marathons in East Anglia. 

Traffic has to wait whilst the group passed - Credit: PAUL NIXON

Runners ran around in Ipswich in 1983 as traffic was made to wait. 

Some runners spend months training, and some use their local park runs to train, which are set to return later this year.

Runners had to keep an eye out for traffic as they crossed the roads on the route - Credit: PAUL NIXON

Many people are having to complete virtual marathons at the moment, with large scale sporting events not able to take place due to coronavirus restrictions. 

Children were also seen enjoying themselves at the Cockfield Rounders Marathon in 1991. 

Just one of the many participants in the Felixstowe Half Marathon - Credit: JOHN KERR

People lined the street to watch the Felixstowe marathon back in 1994.

Cockfield Rounders Marathon from August 1991 - Credit: Archant

Do you remember any of these events - email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk with your Suffolk memories.

Do you remember any of these events - email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk with your Suffolk memories.

