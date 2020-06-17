Video

WATCH: ‘One rule for them, another for us’ - Piers Morgan accuses Matt Hancock of breaking social distancing rules

Piers Morgan hit out at Matt Hancock over social distancing. Picture: PA PA

TV presenter Piers Morgan has turned his ire on West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock - after a video appeared to show the health secretary flouting two-metre social distancing rules during the Covid-19 crisis.

Health Secretary ⁦@MattHancock⁩ has spent the last 3 months telling us all to socially distance at least 2m apart. This is him today ignoring that in Parliament. Yet again, one rule for them, another for us. pic.twitter.com/phNiSYAxiP — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 17, 2020

As secretary of state for the Department of Health and Social Care, Mr Hancock has been responsible for leading the government’s efforts to tackle coronavirus.

Alongside prime minister Boris Johnson, he has also been responsible for setting strict rules and restrictions on people’s way of life to halt the spread of the virus.

The key rule imposed by the government has been social distancing, where people not from the same household have been urged to stay at least two metres apart at all times to prevent one person catching germs from another.

But in a video posted on Mr Morgan’s Twitter page from House of Commons footage this afternoon, Mr Hancock appears to flout his own guidance - by standing right next to a colleague and even patting him on the back.

The outspoken television presenter, who fronts Good Morning Britain with Susanna Reid and has been vocal about the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, said: “Health Secretary ⁦@MattHancock has spent the last three months telling us all to socially distance at least 2m apart.

“This is him today ignoring that in Parliament.

“Yet again, one rule for them, another for us.”

Mr Hancock and the Department for Health and Social Care have been contacted for comment.