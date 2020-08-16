Pigs ‘trotting’ in busy road corralled into field by police

The pigs were guided into a field after being seen on the B1124 in Halesworth.

Two large pigs found on a busy route “trotting along without any consideration for other road users” had to be corralled into a field by police.

The two PCs at Halesworth then had to spend time “trying desperately to keep them distracted until their owner arrived”.

The officers found the pair of “very large sows out for their morning constitutional” on the B1124, near Bernard Matthews, at around 6am on Thursday, August 13.

They managed to guide the animals into a nearby field - but Halesworth officers joked that, judging by pictures take at the time, it “appears their efforts were not appreciated”.