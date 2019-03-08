Partly Cloudy

Appeal after 40 pigs stolen from Suffolk farm

PUBLISHED: 14:28 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 14 June 2019

The pigs were stolen from a farmyard north of the village of Troston, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Dozens of pigs have been stolen from a farmyard near Bury St Edmunds.

The young Hampshire Cross pigs were stolen from a farmyard to the north of the village of Troston.

They were taken at some point between 4.30pm on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1.

The animals are weaner pigs, which means they are less than 10 weeks old and have recently been separated from their mothers.

They are 25kg in size and a mixture of black and white in colour.

Officers are keen to hear from anybody who may have seen either a suspicious vehicle or person in the vicinity during the time above, or who may know individuals trying to sell pigs which match this description.

Police would urge other livestock farmers to remain vigilant at this time and to consider installing portable cameras on their land.

Anyone with any information about the theft should report it using the Suffolk police website quoting reference 37/32498/19, or call 101.

