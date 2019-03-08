Partly Cloudy

Attacker wearing balaclava and goggles robs man at knifepoint in park

PUBLISHED: 17:31 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 08 April 2019

Pikes Meadow, in Stowmarket, was the scene of a kinfepoint robbery where a man in his 20s handed over cash to a balaclava-clad man Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pikes Meadow, in Stowmarket, was the scene of a kinfepoint robbery where a man in his 20s handed over cash to a balaclava-clad man Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been robbed at kinfepoint by a group of men in a Stowmarket park.

The incident happened on Friday, April 5, at about 8.30pm in Pikes Meadow, near Needham Road.

A man in his 20s was walking across the park when he was approached by four men, all dressed in black with their faces covered.

One of the four, who was wearing a balaclava, eye goggles, gloves and a Nike Air hooded jumper, demanded the victim’s wallet.

While he was being threatened the victim believes he saw the balaclava-clad man pull a blade out of his pocket which looked like a kitchen knife.

Under pressure, the victim handed over cash and the offenders fled the scene on pedal bikes.

Enquiries are on-going and anyone who has knowledge of the incident, or saw any suspicious behaviour in the area during the times stated should contact Suffolk Police by quoting 37/19314/19 or providing an online update via the force website.

Alternatively, they can phone 101 and speak to Bury St Edmunds CID.

