Long delays after 'pile-up' on A12

PUBLISHED: 19:22 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:22 03 January 2020

A multi car pile-up is causing delays on the A12 at Witham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A multi car pile-up is causing delays on the A12 at Witham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A multi-car crash is causing long delays on the A12 heading towards Ipswich.

The crash took place on the northbound carriageway of the A12 at junction 22 at Witham shortly after 6.30pm and cars are currently blocking the outside lane of the road.

Essex police are on the scene and are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible or allow at least an extra 30 minutes for their journey.

Highways England have also advised motorists to expect long delays while the incident is dealt with and suggest that it may be some time before the area has been cleared.

Cars are now queuing back past junction 21 with the B1389, shortly before Witham.

An earlier broken down vehicle on the slip road has now been cleared.

Passers by described the incident as a pile up, saying that at least five cars were involved in the incident, however there has been no confirmation of the number of vehicles from the police.

