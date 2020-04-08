Pink supermoon appears in Suffolk skies
PUBLISHED: 06:36 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:14 08 April 2020
Archant
A large, bright supermoon appeared over Suffolk last night.
The bright moon, known as the pink supermoon, reached its peak at around 3.35am on Wednesday.
Despite its name, there is not any noticeable colour difference to the full moon.
The pink supermoon name is a northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower, which starts to pop up in the US and Canada at the beginning of spring.
April’s supermoon is the third of the year, the next full moon is referred to as the Flower Moon, which takes place on May 7.
Do you have a picture of the supermoon? Email us.
