Pink supermoon appears in Suffolk skies

PUBLISHED: 06:36 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:14 08 April 2020

A stunning shot of the supermoon Picture: KARL LAWRENCE

A stunning shot of the supermoon Picture: KARL LAWRENCE

A large, bright supermoon appeared over Suffolk last night.

The moon was very bright and visible Picture: ALEX RUDIGERThe moon was very bright and visible Picture: ALEX RUDIGER

The bright moon, known as the pink supermoon, reached its peak at around 3.35am on Wednesday.

Despite its name, there is not any noticeable colour difference to the full moon.

The pink supermoon name is a northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower, which starts to pop up in the US and Canada at the beginning of spring.

April’s supermoon is the third of the year, the next full moon is referred to as the Flower Moon, which takes place on May 7.

A muffled supermoon breaks through the clouds Picture: BRAD JONESA muffled supermoon breaks through the clouds Picture: BRAD JONES

Do you have a picture of the supermoon? Email us.

