Published: 6:00 AM February 7, 2021

Suffolk sailor Pip Hare has received a Hollywood nod of approval as she comes towards the end of a mammoth sailing challenge.

Ms Hare is currently racing solo in the Vendee Globe yacht race around the world.

Ms Hare, who learnt to sail on the River Deben, is currently in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean heading to France, the finish line for the race.

The sailor has been at sea since November, meaning that she will be spending her birthday, February 7, on her own.

However, ahead of the big day Ms Hare did receive a special birthday message from none other than Australian actor Russell Crowe, of whom she is a big fan.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Crowe recorded the message after being approached by a radio host who said Ms Hare was a fan of his.

Russell Crowe sent a special message to Pip Hare - Credit: PA

In his video message to Ms Hare, Mr Crowe said: "I hear you're sailing around round the globe."

He added: "I'm just sitting here thinking about the incredible challenge in front of you and how overwhelming it must feel some days.

"But just keep going.

"What an amazing feeling you're going to have when you can say you have claimed the globe.

"Happy birthday Pip, sail well."

The actor joked that he had just been kayaking himself with a paddle which "made it significantly easier, so it's a similar journey, I imagine".

After receiving the message the Suffolk sailor responded with her own video message thanking Mr Crowe for his support after what has been a long and lonely voyage.

Pip Hare received a special message from Russell Crowe - Credit: Pip Hare



"Thank you so much for my birthday message," she said.

"You have no idea what a surprise and how great to receive it.

"I have been on my own for 87 days."

Ms Hare has so far covered over 26,000 nautical miles and has just under 1500 left to go until she reaches the finish line.

It has not been completely plain sailing for Ms Hare after she ran into difficulties and was forced to change her rudder while at sea off the coast of Cape Horn.

Fortunately she was able to rectify the issue and carry on where many of her fellow competitors have already retired from the notoriously tough competition.

It is expected that she will return to France in the next few days.