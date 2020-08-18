E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

6 vehicles smashed in £3,000 vandalism spree

PUBLISHED: 14:28 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 18 August 2020

Six vehicles had their windows smashed while parked outside Robbie's MOT Testing Centre in Piperell Way, Haverhill, last Sunday night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Six vehicles had their windows smashed while parked outside Robbie's MOT Testing Centre in Piperell Way, Haverhill, last Sunday night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Six cars and vans had their windscreens and other windows smashed in an overnight vandalism spree in Haverhill.

The vehicles were parked outside Robbie’s MOT Testing Centre in Piperell Way, Haverhill when the incident happened.

At some point between 9pm on Sunday, August 16 and 6am on Monday, August 17, all six vehicles had their windscreens shattered, some front and back.

The vehicles were a grey Freelander, a grey Ford Focus, a red Citroen DS3, a grey Ford Focus, a white Vauxhall Astra van and a black VW Golf.

The damage is estimated to have cost in the region of £3,000.

This incident follows a series of similar crimes in the area. On Sunday, August 9, another eight vehicles had their rear windows smashed.

A BMW, Ford Fiesta, Ford Focus, Hyundai i30, Vauxhall Corsa, Fiat Panda, Skoda Fabia and Volkswagen Up were targeted.

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or has knowledge of who was responsible for the incident on Sunday should contact police, quoting crime reference 37/47648/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

Town are fourth favourites to win League One this season

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are joint fourth favourites to win League One in 2020/21 Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

Town are fourth favourites to win League One this season

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are joint fourth favourites to win League One in 2020/21 Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Jogger in life-threatening condition after being hit by car

Berechurch Road in Colchester is closed following a crash this morning where a jogger was involved in a collision with a car. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Job losses as easyJet confirms Stansted base will close

easyJet has confirmed that its Stansted base will close. Picture: PA Images

Home draw for Town in Carabao Cup

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town willl face Bristol Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Picture: PAGEPIX

Southwold-based brewery Adnams releases first premium lager

Southwold-based brewery Adnams has today released Kobold, its first ever lager Picture: ANTHONY CULLEN

Chance of contracting Covid-19 on one hour train trip ‘one in 11,000’

Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles is hoping people will return to his company's trains. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA