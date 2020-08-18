6 vehicles smashed in £3,000 vandalism spree
PUBLISHED: 14:28 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 18 August 2020
Archant
Six cars and vans had their windscreens and other windows smashed in an overnight vandalism spree in Haverhill.
The vehicles were parked outside Robbie’s MOT Testing Centre in Piperell Way, Haverhill when the incident happened.
At some point between 9pm on Sunday, August 16 and 6am on Monday, August 17, all six vehicles had their windscreens shattered, some front and back.
The vehicles were a grey Freelander, a grey Ford Focus, a red Citroen DS3, a grey Ford Focus, a white Vauxhall Astra van and a black VW Golf.
The damage is estimated to have cost in the region of £3,000.
This incident follows a series of similar crimes in the area. On Sunday, August 9, another eight vehicles had their rear windows smashed.
A BMW, Ford Fiesta, Ford Focus, Hyundai i30, Vauxhall Corsa, Fiat Panda, Skoda Fabia and Volkswagen Up were targeted.
Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or has knowledge of who was responsible for the incident on Sunday should contact police, quoting crime reference 37/47648/20.
