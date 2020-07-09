Woman freed from upturned car after crash
PUBLISHED: 20:04 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 20:04 09 July 2020
Archant
Firefighters had to free a woman from a car that flipped onto its roof in a Suffolk village.
Paramedics, police and firefighters were all called to the scene of the crash in Pipkin Hill in Layham after reports a car had crashed close to a junction about 6.12pm on July 9.
When emergency services arrived at the scene they found a car upside down and a woman trapped inside.
Three fire crews freed the woman from the vehicle and was cared for by paramedics.
A police spokesman said her injuries were not thought to be serious.
The road was closed while crews cleared the debris and it was reopened about 7.20pm.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.