Woman freed from upturned car after crash

A car was found flipped on its roof in Pipkin Hill, Layham about 6.12pm on July 9 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Firefighters had to free a woman from a car that flipped onto its roof in a Suffolk village.

Paramedics, police and firefighters were all called to the scene of the crash in Pipkin Hill in Layham after reports a car had crashed close to a junction about 6.12pm on July 9.

When emergency services arrived at the scene they found a car upside down and a woman trapped inside.

Three fire crews freed the woman from the vehicle and was cared for by paramedics.

A police spokesman said her injuries were not thought to be serious.

The road was closed while crews cleared the debris and it was reopened about 7.20pm.