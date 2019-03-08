Beloved chimpanzee dies aged 33 at Colchester Zoo

Pippin the chimpanzee has died at Colchester Zoo. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO COLCHESTER ZOO

Zookeepers have paid tribute to one of their "lovely" chimpanzee's Pippin who spent 27 years at Colchester Zoo.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Monday, September 9 Pippin was put to sleep after a health check found a mass on his liver, along with other health problems.

His behaviour and physical condition in the few days before his passing had caused the animal care team some concern - resulting in the zoo veterinary team being called.

A spokesman for Colchester Zoo said: "It is a very sad time not just for the staff at Colchester Zoo but for Pippin's chimpanzee family who he leaves behind who will all miss him.

"Pippin was a lovely chimpanzee with a great personality and he built a very strong bond with his care team, some of whom had cared for him since his arrival back in 1992."

Pippin spent 27 years at the zoo and "leaves behind a great legacy".

During his time at the enclosure he mated with female chimp Tekita, to become a father to two young female chimp Tumba and Talia - who are both still with the zoo today.

Tumba is recognisable as he is the chocolate chimp within the group and Talia is the youngest of the family.

Earlier in the year Colchester Zoo also said a sad goodbye to its 50-year-old orangutan Rajang - best known for his fascination with women's "baby bumps".

He was put down after vets concluded his chronic health problems were too much for him to bear.