Suffolk pirate radio exhibition proves a hit with 1,000 visitors

A special pirate radio exhibition in a Suffolk seaside town proved a hit with 1,000 visitors- some from as far afield as Berkshire, Yorkshire and Kent- turning up to see the memorabilia on display.

Star DJs from the pirate radio era during the 1960s and 70s also attended the event at Martello Tower P in Felixstowe, which ran from Friday to Sunday and was opened by much-loved Suffolk broadcaster Stephen Foster, who currently works for former pirate station Radio Caroline.

Chris Dannatt with some of his memorabilia - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

His passion for music was ignited by listening to pirate stations in the 1970s and he was joined by former Radio Caroline presenters, including Alan Turner and Ray Clark, who has written the book ‘Radio Caroline: The True Story of the Boat that Rocked,’ about his experiences.

Enthusiast Chris Dannatt, from Lincolnshire, brought along a range of memorabilia, including photos, stickers and badges, while there were also display boards about the history of pirate radio.

Some vintage radios at the pirate radio exhibition - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chris Brisland, from Wireless of the Week Facebook page, also provided a display of vintage radios and memorabilia, alongside further radios provided by one of the exhibition organisers, Charles Wright and exhibits from Ray Anderson, owner of Felixstowe’s Spa Pavilion.

The seaside town had close connections with pirate radio as supply ships from Felixstowe docks provided food to the station crews and ferried some of the stars who appeared on the radio shows, including DJs Johnnie Walker and Kenny Everett.

Brian Nichols, one of the organisers, with Radio Caroline presenter Stephen Foster. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Brian Nichols, one of the organisers, said: “We did not expect anywhere near that number of people to attend. We welcomed visitors from Berkshire, Yorkshire and Kent. We have had really good feedback about the event.

Co-organiser Brian Nichols outside Martello Tower P - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“The comments left by visitors have been really positive about the weekend.”

Some of the memorabilia on display at the pirate radio exhibition - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN



