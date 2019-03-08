Sunshine and Showers

Woman rings 999 hundreds of times – wasting more than £20,000

PUBLISHED: 11:44 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 15 March 2019

Tracey Fords nuisance calls cost the emergency services tens of thousands of pounds Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Marco_Piunti

An Essex woman was blocked by police after dialling 999 hundreds of times and verbally abusing call handlers – costing the emergency services tens of thousands of pounds.

Tracy Ford, 48, called Essex Police more than 261 times between August 1, 2018 and January 17 this year, and more than 146 times between February 8, 2018 and August 7, 2018 – and only reported three actual offences.

The rest were not emergencies, or Ford failed to say why she was calling.

She also rang the East of England Ambulance Service a total of 391 times between June 2018 and June 2019, and 75 times between November 20, 2018 and January 17 this year.

Her nuisance calls cost the ambulance service in the region of £22,000 – and prompted two visits to her home, neither of which required her to be taken to hospital.

On one day alone, Ford rang the police 14 times in the space of three-and-a-half hours. Each time, she didn’t give a reason for her emergency call and talked over the call taker.

Her phone calls took up more than 50 minutes in total, equating to six per cent of the total calls received by Essex Police in the whole 24-hour period.

The control room was forced to block her number because of the amount of time she was taking up from call handlers, who were trying to deal with emergency incidents.

Ford, of High Barrets, Pitsea, denied two counts of persistently using the public communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety – but was convicted of both offences on Friday, March 8.

Speaking after the hearing, Chief Inspector Matt Crow, head of the Essex Police force control room, said: “We answer anywhere between 800 and 1,000 emergency calls 24 hours a day and a hoax or nuisance call really can impact on the safety of someone calling us in an emergency.

“We will robustly deal with anyone misusing the 999 system, as demonstrated in this case, which should serve as a warning to those who make malicious or nuisance calls to the emergency services.”

Dr Tom Davis, medical director for East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) said: “As an ambulance service we are here to help patients - our staff should not expect to be abused while carrying out their duties.

“Many patients who call 999 on multiple occasions have a genuine medical need, and our Frequent Caller Team works closely with the wider health and social care environment to support them.

“However, in cases such as this, it is not acceptable to waste time and resources that could be used for helping critically ill patients.

“We’ve had great support from the public for our #DontChoosetoAbuse campaign and, in partnership with our police colleagues, we continue to support staff that have been subject to abuse.”

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

