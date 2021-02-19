Plans for pizza chain to relocate into former clothes store welcomed

Published: 7:00 PM February 19, 2021

Proposals to open a new pizza restaurant in Sudbury town centre have been welcomed by community leaders.

Sudbury Town Council has expressed its support towards an application by Dough & Co to open the eatery in the former Winch & Blatch store in King Street.

The Sudbury Society, a conservation group, has also said it would be "delighted" to see the scheme approved, according to planning documents.

Dough & Co has said it plans to relocate its current Sudbury restaurant and takeaway in North Street into the unit, which closed as a clothing retailer at the end of last year.

One of the oldest businesses in the town, Winch & Blatch announced last summer the store would shut its doors due to a combination of increased costs and the effect of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

The plans for the conversion, which have been submitted to Babergh District Council, say the restaurant would be able to cater for 60 diners and employ 12 members of staff.



