News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Plans for pizza chain to relocate into former clothes store welcomed

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM February 19, 2021   
Winch & Blatch's menswear store in Market Hill, Sudbury Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Winch & Blatch closed its King Street store in Sudbury last year - Credit: Archant

Proposals to open a new pizza restaurant in Sudbury town centre have been welcomed by community leaders.

Sudbury Town Council has expressed its support towards an application by Dough & Co to open the eatery in the former Winch & Blatch store in King Street.

The Sudbury Society, a conservation group, has also said it would be "delighted" to see the scheme approved, according to planning documents.

Dough & Co has said it plans to relocate its current Sudbury restaurant and takeaway in North Street into the unit, which closed as a clothing retailer at the end of last year.

One of the oldest businesses in the town, Winch & Blatch announced last summer the store would shut its doors due to a combination of increased costs and the effect of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

The plans for the conversion, which have been submitted to Babergh District Council, say the restaurant would be able to cater for 60 diners and employ 12 members of staff.


You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Town manager Paul Lambert looks on.

Football

'I'm not going to be the only one to blame' - Lambert after Northampton...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
There are fears Essex will go into Tier three restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Surge testing for South African Covid variant on Suffolk/Norfolk border

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Stay Home Save Lives advert at an Ipswich bus stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Explained - who is included in new shielding list

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson and Jon Nolan have been training with Ipswich Town's Under 23s

Football | Exclusive

Jackson and Nolan exiled from Ipswich Town first-team and training with...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus