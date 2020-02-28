E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Accident blackspot crossroads will be replaced with staggered junction if approval granted

PUBLISHED: 12:53 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 28 February 2020

This is Fishwick Corner, a key route from Thurston into Bury St Edmunds. The highways authority said there had been 13 injury accidents there Picture: GOOGLE

Plans to improve an accident blackspot near Bury St Edmunds are set to be approved.

This shows what the staggered junction to replace Fishwick Corner crossroads would look like. This image is from the West Suffolk Council report.This shows what the staggered junction to replace Fishwick Corner crossroads would look like. This image is from the West Suffolk Council report.

The crossroads at New Road and Thurston Road, known locally as Fishwick Corner, just outside the village of Thurston are described by the highway authority as an "accident cluster site" with 13 recorded injury accidents.

Plans to improve the junction are linked to a proposed residential development by Bloor Homes and Sir George Agnew of up to 210 homes in land at Beyton Road, Thurston, that has already been granted planning permission by Mid Suffolk District Council.

READ MORE: Anger as 210 homes given green light after 8 hours of debate

It is deemed the changes to the road are necessary to mitigate the impact of major housing schemes in Thurston; planning permission for up to 827 dwellings has been granted since 2017.

The proposal for a staggered junction to replace the crossroads will be decided on Wednesday, March 4, by West Suffolk Council's planning committee as it crosses into that local authority area.

Planning officers have recommended approval saying the benefits in relation to highway safety and increased capacity on the local highway network outweigh any adverse effects, such as on the character of the landscape.

The highway authority, which supports the proposal, said a staggered junction layout had been shown to reduce accidents by some 60%.

The officers' report says: "The Transport Assessment demonstrates that the works will significantly improve capacity at the junction, with all arms operating within capacity.

"The creation of a staggered junction as opposed to a traditional crossroads improves visibility, the lack of which at the current junction is a significant contributory factor towards the number and frequency of accidents that

have occurred at the junction."

While Rougham Parish Council suggests a roundabout would be more effective, the highway authority said it "would not be proportionate as the proposal for a staggered junction delivers sufficient mitigation".

The report added: "The highway authority also states that roundabouts are more dangerous to cyclists than any other kind of road user and a roundabout in this location is likely to result in the loss of the protected trees due to the land take that would be required."

The proposed layout would not affect trees that are subject to a preservation order.

The highway authority, Suffolk County Council highways, also proposed a 40mph speed limit at the junction.

