Light aircraft comes down near landing strip
03 February, 2019 - 14:19
A small aircraft is believed to have crashed landed on the border of Suffolk and Essex.
View looking towards Belchamp Walter where fire crews are dealing with an 'aircraft incident' Picture: ANDY ABBOTT
Fire crews are currently at Bells Road, Belchamp Walter dealing with what is described as an “aircraft incident”.
There is a small private landing strip close to the site, which is four miles west of Sudbury and about five miles from Great Yeldham, itself over the board in Essex.
Crews from Long Melford, Clare and Bury St Edmunds fire stations are currently at the scene having been dispatched at 12pm today.
