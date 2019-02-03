Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Breaking News

Light aircraft comes down near landing strip

03 February, 2019 - 14:19
Police at the scene of an 'aircraft incident' in Belchamp Walter, close to Sudbury on the Suffolk/Essex border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Police at the scene of an 'aircraft incident' in Belchamp Walter, close to Sudbury on the Suffolk/Essex border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

A small aircraft is believed to have crashed landed on the border of Suffolk and Essex.

View looking towards Belchamp Walter where fire crews are dealing with an 'aircraft incident' Picture: ANDY ABBOTTView looking towards Belchamp Walter where fire crews are dealing with an 'aircraft incident' Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Fire crews are currently at Bells Road, Belchamp Walter dealing with what is described as an “aircraft incident”.

There is a small private landing strip close to the site, which is four miles west of Sudbury and about five miles from Great Yeldham, itself over the board in Essex.

Crews from Long Melford, Clare and Bury St Edmunds fire stations are currently at the scene having been dispatched at 12pm today.

We will be updating this story as more information becomes available.

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

