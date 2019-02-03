Breaking News

Light aircraft comes down near landing strip

Police at the scene of an 'aircraft incident' in Belchamp Walter, close to Sudbury on the Suffolk/Essex border Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

A small aircraft is believed to have crashed landed on the border of Suffolk and Essex.

View looking towards Belchamp Walter where fire crews are dealing with an 'aircraft incident' Picture: ANDY ABBOTT View looking towards Belchamp Walter where fire crews are dealing with an 'aircraft incident' Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Fire crews are currently at Bells Road, Belchamp Walter dealing with what is described as an “aircraft incident”.

There is a small private landing strip close to the site, which is four miles west of Sudbury and about five miles from Great Yeldham, itself over the board in Essex.

Crews from Long Melford, Clare and Bury St Edmunds fire stations are currently at the scene having been dispatched at 12pm today.

