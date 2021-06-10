News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How hundreds of plane spotters turned out to see Joe Biden land in Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:34 AM June 10, 2021   
Hundreds of aviation enthusiasts gathered at a plane spotting site in Mildenhall to watch President Biden's arrival in Suffolk on Air Force One

Hundreds of aviation enthusiasts gathered at a plane spotting site in Mildenhall to watch President Biden's arrival in Suffolk on Air Force One - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk rarely welcomes a head of state to its soil - so when US President Joe Biden arrived at RAF Mildenhall, hundreds of people were eager to see the occasion.

Aviation enthusiasts can often by been outside the American airbase trying to spot some of the latest military aircraft, such as F-35 fighter jets.

But they rarely get a chance to see Air Force One, the plane that carries the US commander-in-chief - so they brought ladders and their best cameras to try and glimpse a view.

Hundreds of aviation enthusiasts gathered at a plane spotting site in Mildenhall to watch President

President Biden landed at around 7.30pm last night (June 9) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Democrat, who was joined by his wife - First Lady Jill Biden - on Air Force One, touched down just after 7.30pm on Wednesday (June 9).

Bob Archer, who saw an earlier Air Force One in 1959, a Boeing 707, said he was taken back by the sheer number of enthusiasts awaiting President Biden's arrival.

Hundreds of aviation enthusiasts gathered at a plane spotting site in Mildenhall to watch President

The American commander-in-chief is in the UK for the G7 summit taken place today - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He said: "This is completely unusual.

"I have never seen it so busy. Normally you get 10 to 15 cars, but to have this many people here is very unusual."

Another enthusiast, Michael Buckley, said: "We're all here today to see Air Force One. I've never seen Air Force One before.

Hundreds of aviation enthusiasts gathered at a plane spotting site in Mildenhall to watch President

The aviation enthusiasts rushed to get pictures of Air Force One - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"We've got the big lenses out today to try and get some good photos."

During his brief stop to the airbase, President Biden addressed a large crowd, and called upon the US personnel and their families to applaud one another - after joking: "I keep forgetting I am President."

Hundreds of aviation enthusiasts gathered at a plane spotting site in Mildenhall to watch President

President Biden, was joined by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The President also added that the  UK-US alliance will remain a "vital source of strength" going forward, saying we are at an "inflection point in world history."

President Biden is not the first US head of state to have touched down in the county, with his predecessor Donald Trump having landed at the base in 2019.

Hundreds of aviation enthusiasts gathered at a plane spotting site in Mildenhall to watch President

The iconic Air Force Once touched down in RAF Mildenhall yesterday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mildenhall News

