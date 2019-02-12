Drivers are warned of overnight road closures in Suffolk and Essex this week

Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 12:47 18 February 2019

Roadworks are planned in the area over the next week. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Highways England has announced planned overnight roadworks and improvement works in Suffolk and north Essex for this week.

Both new and ongoing road improvements could be subject to change, due to weather conditions or to unforeseen circumstances.

Officials have said all improvement work will be carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible.

There will be two A14 closures from 9pm on February 22 to 5am on February 23. A single lane will be closed westbound between junctions 55 at Copdock and 54 Ipswich West, and a single lane will be closed eastbound between junctions J52 at Claydon and 54 at Ipswich West

A lane on the A12 southbound carriageway will be closed between the A120 Colchester East and the junction with the A1124 from 9pm on February 19 to 5am on February 20.

Also, a lane will be closed on the A12 southbound between the A120 Colchester West and the junction with the A130 Chelmsford North between 8pm and 6am nightly from February 19 to 21.

Works on the A11 northbound between the A134 (Thetford North) and the junction with the A1075 will be carried out from 8pm on February 18 to 6am on February 19.

There will also be works on the A11 southbound, at a minor junction between the A1075 and A134/A1066 from 8pm on February 19 to 6am on February 20.

A lane on the A11 northbound access for the B1077 near Attleborough will be closed every night from 8pm to 6am from February 18 to 23.

There will also be a single lane closure on the A11 southbound from the B1077 near Attleborough (west), with lane one closing every night between 8pm and 6am from February 18 to 23.

