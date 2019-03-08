Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 19:30 24 March 2019

A number of roadworks are set to take place in Suffolk and Essex this week.

A number of roadworks are set to take place in Suffolk and Essex this week. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

A number of planned roadworks in Suffolk and Essex could disrupt commuter journeys this week - as drivers are urged to take note before travelling.

A12 southbound between A133 and A1124

The A12 southbound between the A120 Colchester East and the junction with the A120 Colchester West will have one lane closed due to planned roadworks.

Drivers should expect disruption every day between 8pm and 6am from Sunday, March 24 to Tuesday, March 26. There will be one of three lanes closed.

A12 southbound within the A120 near Colchester (west) junction

The A12 southbound between the A120 Colchester West and the junction with the A130 Chelmsford North will have one lane closed. Roadworks will be in place so expect disruption everyday between 8pm and 6am from Sunday, March 24 to Tuesday, March 26.

There will be one of two lanes closed.

A14 eastbound between J60 and J61

One lane will be closed on the A14 eastbound between junctions 60 Dockspur Roundabout and junction 62 Dockgate Roundabout. Emergency roadworks are planned from 8pm on Sunday, March 24 to 5am on Monday, March 25.

