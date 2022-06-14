Top planning barrister slams National Grid pylon project

Charles Banner QC claimed National Grid had "already resolved to proceed with this project and to discount alternative options" - Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/Roddy Paine Studios

A leading planning barrister has criticised National Grid's controversial East Anglia GREEN project which would see new pylons cut through the Suffolk and Essex countryside.

In a damning review of the 180km-long scheme, London-based Charles Banner QC labelled NG's public consultation process "deficient" and said it had been no more than "back-checking".

"It is plain that NG has has already resolved to proceed with this project and to discount alternative options, including underground and/or undersea routes and/or upgrading existing infrastructure", he claimed.

The East Anglia GREEN network of pylons would connect Norwich to Tilbury in Essex, via a substation in Bramford with 50-metre tall 400kV pylons.

The project has seen fierce opposition, with a petition calling for the plans to be shelved and cables to be put under the sea instead reaching almost 18,000 signatures since its launch in May.

However, National Grid bosses argue the plans are necessary to carry green energy from offshore wind turbines.

Speaking further on the project, Mr Banner said: "The lay public consultees have not been provided with anything approaching a sufficient level of information to enable them to make an intelligent comparison of the environmental impacts of the preferred option compared options which involve no, or considerably fewer, pylons.

"NG has failed to evaluate the relative environmental impacts of the preferred route corridor against alternatives.

"NG is under a legal duty to have regard to the desirability of preserving natural beauty and protecting sites, buildings and objects of architectural or archaeological interest.

"If left uncorrected, these legal deficiencies will infect the later statutory consultation."

Rosie Pearson, a spokesperson for Essex Suffolk Norfolk action group, said the consultation is "not worth the paper is written on".

"The public has simply been presented with a proposal NG has already set its heart on", she said.

"It's a disgrace that we have been given insufficient information to make an informed response."

A National Grid spokesperson said: "We have been consulting communities for the last eight weeks to introduce the scheme and ask for local peoples' opinions.

"We are listening carefully to the views of local people and will take their comments into consideration as we develop the proposals in more detail."