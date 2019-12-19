E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Scheme for 130 homes is approved

PUBLISHED: 13:59 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 19 December 2019

The proposed 130 home scheme on the site of a former orchard off Waldingfield Road at Chilton, near Sudbury Picture: URBAN DESIGN BOX / BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

UDB

Detailed plans to build up to 130 homes on a former orchard near Sudbury have been approved.

Babergh District Council had been recommended to give the go-ahead for the scheme in a six hectare field off Waldingfield Road in Chilton.

The project had been submitted by Anderson design & Build of Chelmsford and had outline planning permission.

A meeting of the council's planning committee heard there were objections from bodies including Historic England, The Gardens Trust, and the Sudbury Society.

Also opposed is Lady Hart of Chilton Hall, whose Grade II* listed home overlooks the site and who believes a construction access on Waldingfield Road at the north east corner of the site would have a long-term impact on Chilton Hall.

But planning committee chairman Peter Beer said: "Following careful public debate, the reserved matters application for 130 homes on Waldingfield Road, Chilton has been approved - subject to the developers submitting a detailed planting specification and method statement in engagement with the parish council.

"This development will provide much-needed housing within the district and I'm pleased that the developer and parish council were able to work together to put forward an agreeable amendment to the committee."

