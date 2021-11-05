Plans for new tip in west Suffolk town given greenlight

How the new recycling centre could look - Credit: Suffolk County Council/FCC Environment

Plans to build a new recycling centre in Haverhill have been approved — with it expected to open in the town next year.

Suffolk County Council granted permission to the new tip in Homefield Road, which will replace the current recycling centre in Chalkstone Way.

Construction for the new site is currently out to tender, with work anticipated to start this winter and the centre expected to open in 2022.

The site will feature a modern split-levelling recycling centre which is designed to make access easier, meaning reduced traffic build up on roads and maximising the recycling of household waste.

The easy-to-use layout will also have a raised mezzanine platform to provide customers with an elevated position from which to safely dispose of waste — removing the need for steps.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Richard Smith, Suffolk County Council Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Transport Strategy and Waste, said: “This new site will be a significant asset to the people of Haverhill and the surrounding area.

“As the communities of west Suffolk continue to grow it is important they are able to recycle and dispose of rubbish safely and efficiently."