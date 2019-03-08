Homes scheme appeal for village rejected by inspector

Part of the site off Post Mill Lane in Fressingfield that has been turned down for development by the Planning Inspectorate Picture: GOOGLE GOOGLE

A scheme to build 24 houses in fields on the edge of Fressingfield in Suffolk has been dismissed by a planning inspector.

Villagers were backed by the local council in opposing schemes that could have resulted in 200 homes being built in Fressingfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Villagers were backed by the local council in opposing schemes that could have resulted in 200 homes being built in Fressingfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Developers C.E Davidson had appealed against an earlier refusal by Mid Suffolk District Council to grant permission for the scheme on two fields in Post Mill lane, Fressingfield.

But planning inspector Rajeevan Satheesan rejected the appeal and also turned down an application for costs by the developers against the council.

Mr Satheesan said the first part of the appeal site located around Post Mill Lane adjoined an exisiting new development and would not have harmed the character of the countryside.

However the second part of the site would need an access road to serve up to 10 dwellings, something that would have have affected the nearby Grade II listed 16th century Ladymeade Cottage.

Fressingfield village in Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Fressingfield village in Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In his report he added: "The proposed development, regardless of access, scale, appearance, layout and landscaping would introduce a significant amount of built form and hard surfacing into this area and reduce the undeveloped qualities of the site which is currently laid to grass with dense vegetation and trees.

"As a consequence, the development would erode the contribution that this part of the site makes to the open countryside and would harm the character and appearance of the countryside."

The original application was one of three schemes for Fressingfield that would have seen 200 homes built in the village.

All were rejected in 2018 by Mid Suffolk District Council.

Resident Sharon Lytton said the planning inspector's decision was welcomed by the vast majority of villagers and the parish council following a three year struggle over the future of housing development in Fressingfield.

She said: "In Fressingfield it is agreed by villagers and the parish council there is sufficient housing already in the system to meet local need until at least 2026.

"The infrastructure of local roads and sewerage is overloaded, with frequent dangerous traffic and pedestrian situations, and sewage floodings. Other facilities such as the school and GP surgery are almost full and cannot expand.

"With the recent withdrawal of the one bus per week Fressingfield is without any public transport and reliant on an extreme car culture which undermines all aims to address climate change and pollution."