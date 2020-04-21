E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Plans for 187 new homes in Leiston one step closer to fruition

PUBLISHED: 07:30 22 April 2020

The view from Leiston Cemetery across the site of the proposed new 187 new home in Saxmundham Road.

Archant

Plans to create 187 new homes in Leiston are one step closer to being built after the development site was acquired by a housebuilder.

The development will incorporate a mixture of one, two, three, four and five bedroom properties, including affordable homes and bungalows off Saxmundham Road.

Plans for the site were initially submitted by Christchurch Land Acquisition and Development in 2016.

Outline planning permission was granted by the-then Suffolk Coastal District Council in 2017.

Since then work has been carried out to satisfy a number of conditions on the planning permission.

Now Persimmon Homes has acquired the site, which it will be calling Buckton Place.

Stuart McAdam, planning manager for Persimmon Homes Suffolk, said: “This development will not only provide much-needed new homes, it will also breathe economic life into the area with the creation of jobs in construction and the wider supply chain.

“Our plans include homes to suit a range of buyers, from those looking to get on the property ladder for the first time to families seeking more space as they grow.

“A substantial provision of public open space will enhance the development, delivering ecological benefits such as the planting of trees throughout the site.

“We will also be making a Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) payment, some of which Leiston Town Council will use for improvement projects in the town.

“Naturally, with the current situation, we cannot be certain when construction work will commence on site, but our team will be ready to get going as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The site was one of a number identified in the town’s Neighbourhood Plan.

Outline planning permission for sites on Abbey Road and St Margarets Crescent, which would see the construction of 100 and 77 homes respectively, have been granted but no work has yet begun.

A development at Red House Lane of 65 homes, known as Nightingale Meadows, is nearing completion.

A spokesman for Leiston Town Council said: “Leiston welcomes development and looks forward to working with companies as they take on the two vacant sites in the future.”

