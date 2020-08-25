E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Go-ahead given for 300 new homes in Woolpit

PUBLISHED: 13:59 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 25 August 2020

The 300 homes in Woolpit will be built on land between the A14 and The Street. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL/GOOGLE MAPS

The 300 homes in Woolpit will be built on land between the A14 and The Street. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL/GOOGLE MAPS

MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL/GOOGLE MAPS

Detailed plans to build 300 new homes in a Suffolk village have been agreed.

Opponents of the scheme feared it would damage the character of the village of Woolpit Picture: GOOGLE MAPSOpponents of the scheme feared it would damage the character of the village of Woolpit Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Work is expected to start on the site between the A14 and The Street in Woolpit later this year after applicants Hopkins Homes finalised conditions with Mid Suffolk District Council (MSDC).

Planning permission was originally granted in February this year, despite dozens of public objections amid fears such a large development would damage the character of the village.

Full planning permission has now been granted following the agreement of Section 106 developer contributions of more than £1 million.

The development will incorporate 60 affordable homes, of which 45 will be affordable rental properties.

David Burn, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for planning. PIcture: MSDCDavid Burn, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for planning. PIcture: MSDC

The remaining 15 homes will provide opportunities for shared ownership to help people get on the housing ladder to buy their own home.

All the homes will range in size - accommodating first time buyers, families and local residents wishing to downsize.

The development will feature public open spaces, including land to the east of the site to accommodate the future expansion of Woolpit Cricket Club.

Land will also be gifted to increase capacity at the village hall car park.

Suffolk County Council has provided land for use as the site of a new 420-place primary school, together with a 90-place pre-school centre.

You may also want to watch:

As part of the agreement Hopkins will fund road infrastructure projects, including the introduction of a new roundabout on the interchange between the A14 and A1088.

The plans also include a commitment to finance local sustainable transport in Woolpit, with the allocation of £15,000 to construct or improve nearby bus stops, plus funding towards the creation of improved cycle and pedestrian links between Woolpit and Elmswell, which is on the rail network.

The development will also include multiple electric vehicle charging points and measures to protect local wildlife.

David Burn, the council’s cabinet member for planning, said he believed the benefits of the development far outweighed any potential harm.

“An application of this size is never decided on lightly. Outline planning permission was authorised after lengthy debate by Mid Suffolk District Council’s Development Control Committee before final permission was granted.

“I agree with the conclusion Councillors reached, and I believe that the benefits of allowing this site to come forward promptly far outweigh any potential harm.

“This development will provide a substantial amount of much needed affordable housing, meeting our ambition for Mid Suffolk residents to have the option to remain local.

“It will also facilitate the opportunity to provide a vital new school for the village, as well as land for use by the local cricket club and village hall – benefiting the whole community, not just residents of the development.

“In addition to this, the contributions to highways and cycling infrastructure will play an important part in improving connectivity for the village.

“Our council is very appreciative of the efforts of Woolpit residents in developing a neighbourhood plan, as we continue to work with our communities to deliver the homes needed to meet anticipated population growth in Mid Suffolk.

“We recognise Woolpit Parish Council’s recent decision to modify their plan, to reflect the examiner’s recommendations to them, which will help to support the district’s strategy for future homes.”

MORE: Fears over 300 home development for village

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

Traffic has built up at the site of a serious crash on the A14 near Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

East of England’s schools recorded highest number of Covid-19 cases in June - report

Schools reopened to certain year groups on June 1 and the government are planning on bringing all students back in September Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

Traffic has built up at the site of a serious crash on the A14 near Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

East of England’s schools recorded highest number of Covid-19 cases in June - report

Schools reopened to certain year groups on June 1 and the government are planning on bringing all students back in September Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

Traffic has built up at the site of a serious crash on the A14 near Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Car collides with three men on bikes in ‘targeted’ attack leaving one in serious condition

Forensics teams and officers are attending the scene in Ipswich Road, Colchester, today after a 'targeted' incident last night (stock photo). PICTURE: ARCHANT

Armed robbery accused appears in court

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Police crack down on drug-related crime with raids across Haverhill and Sudbury

Officers prepare to raid a property in Haverhill as part of Operation Lingfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge to stay OPEN despite Storm Francis winds

Highways England has no plans to close the Orwell Bridge today, although traffic officers are on standby in case wind speeds rise. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN