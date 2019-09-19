E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Decision on 70 home development in Stowupland delayed for second time

19 September, 2019 - 16:30
Plans for up to 70 homes are set to be approved on land south of Gipping Road in Stowupland Picture: GOOGLEMaps

Plans for up to 70 homes are set to be approved on land south of Gipping Road in Stowupland Picture: GOOGLEMaps

Archant

Plans to build up to 70 new homes in Stowupland have been put on hold for a second time amid claims the development conflicts with the village's newly adopted neighbourhood plan.

Stowupland parish chairman and district councillor Keith Welham Picture: ARCHANTStowupland parish chairman and district councillor Keith Welham Picture: ARCHANT

Mid Suffolk District Council's development and control committee met on Wednesday, September 18, to discuss the Gladman Developments Ltd application for homes south of Gipping Road, having been recommended to approve the plans.

The application had originally gone before the committee in January but it was deferred to Wednesday's meeting to allow time for the village's neighbourhood plan to be completed.

However, the decision has again been put back so officers can consider whether the proposal complies with the Neighbourhood Plan's policies.

Councillor Keith Welham, Stowupland Parish Chairman and district councillor, who objected to the plans, argues the National Planning Policy Framework states that where a planning application conflicts with an up-to-date development plan, including a Neighbourhood Plan, permission should not usually be granted.

He said: "The officer needs to produce a reason why the Neighbourhood Plan should be over-ridden and there are no reasons given in the report."

Mr Welham also raised concerns about the future of Thradstone Meadow, which lies south of the proposed development. He claimed arrangements for the transfer of the meadow to the parish council had not been discussed with them and neither was the transfer of a pond and tree belt in the application

"The first I or the parish council knew about the suggestion to transfer the balancing pond and the tree belt to the parish council was when the agenda papers were available," he said.

He said the parish were happy to take over the meadow, but that it had not expressed any wish to take over any other part of the application.

The planning report discussed has a recommendation that the meadow is offered to the parish council for £1, with a mutually agreed sum for future maintenance.

The recommendation states it is for the developer to implement, and does not require the Parish Council to accept it.

A spokesman for Mid Suffolk District Council said it could not comment on ongoing applications.

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

14-year-old girl sexually assaulted by men in alleyway

An assault has taken place in an alleyway in Haverhill between Horace Eves Close and Withersfield Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Watch: Drivers dice with death by weaving through level crossings

A black hatchback is forced to swerve after using Manningtree level while the red lights were flashing. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

WATCH: Previously unseen footage of field where Vicky Hall’s body was found

The driver of the van then gets out and enters the field, appearing to look around at the ground near the entrance Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police reopen Vicky Hall murder investigation as new lead emerges after 20 years

Vicky Hall was abducted and murdered 20 years ago Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists