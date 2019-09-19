Decision on 70 home development in Stowupland delayed for second time

Plans to build up to 70 new homes in Stowupland have been put on hold for a second time amid claims the development conflicts with the village's newly adopted neighbourhood plan.

Mid Suffolk District Council's development and control committee met on Wednesday, September 18, to discuss the Gladman Developments Ltd application for homes south of Gipping Road, having been recommended to approve the plans.

The application had originally gone before the committee in January but it was deferred to Wednesday's meeting to allow time for the village's neighbourhood plan to be completed.

However, the decision has again been put back so officers can consider whether the proposal complies with the Neighbourhood Plan's policies.

Councillor Keith Welham, Stowupland Parish Chairman and district councillor, who objected to the plans, argues the National Planning Policy Framework states that where a planning application conflicts with an up-to-date development plan, including a Neighbourhood Plan, permission should not usually be granted.

He said: "The officer needs to produce a reason why the Neighbourhood Plan should be over-ridden and there are no reasons given in the report."

Mr Welham also raised concerns about the future of Thradstone Meadow, which lies south of the proposed development. He claimed arrangements for the transfer of the meadow to the parish council had not been discussed with them and neither was the transfer of a pond and tree belt in the application

"The first I or the parish council knew about the suggestion to transfer the balancing pond and the tree belt to the parish council was when the agenda papers were available," he said.

He said the parish were happy to take over the meadow, but that it had not expressed any wish to take over any other part of the application.

The planning report discussed has a recommendation that the meadow is offered to the parish council for £1, with a mutually agreed sum for future maintenance.

The recommendation states it is for the developer to implement, and does not require the Parish Council to accept it.

A spokesman for Mid Suffolk District Council said it could not comment on ongoing applications.